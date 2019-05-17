In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Behold new Toy Story 4 posters, as well as a car commercial.

Screenwriter Jeff Buhler has some ideas for a Pet Sematary sequel.

Jumanji 3 has wrapped.

The Terminator: Dark Fate trailer is coming.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters gets some monster-sized banners.

Angry Birds 2 is at Cannes, for whatever reason.

Kids can’t drive cars, but that won’t stop Disney and Pixar from teaming up with Chrysler for a commercial. This obviously isn’t footage from Toy Story 4, but it does feature characters from the film. That said, that’s definitely not Tom Hanks’s voice coming out of Woody, which is a bit distracting. But hey! Toy Story 4! Speaking of which, the film has some new international posters, which you can see below. Toy Story 4 opens June 21.

Pet Sematary was a big hit, which means a sequel is always a possibility. It wouldn’t even be the first time Paramount made one, either – Pet Sematary 2 opened in 1992. If a sequel happens this time, though, it’s going to be different. According to Jeff Buhler, who wrote the 2019 Pet Sematary, any sequel that might happen would explore more of the mythology surrounding the story. Speaking with Comicbook, Buhler said:

“A lot of the ideas that we’ve been batting around currently, recently, have all been about, more about digging into the mythology of the town, these rituals that children present, the mythology of the Micmac, the Wendigo, the cemetery, the origins, Jud’s life…So it looks like, I don’t want to promise anything, because we don’t know, we’re not even down the road on an idea yet.”

I loved this year’s Pet Sematary, but I don’t know if it really needs a sequel. But I’ll sure as hell watch it if it happens.

Shooting on Jumanji 3 has wrapped, according to this video from The Rock. “What a 2 year journey to get to this point of completion,” he wrote. “Thank you to our brilliant & hard working crew & filmmakers. And as always, to the ones who all this is done for – our audience – hope you enjoy. Cheers and I’ll see ya down the road!” We still have no idea just what this movie is about. We don’t even know the real title. But Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back, along with Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart. The cast also features Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover. Look for it in theaters December 13, 2019.

“I like to spend every #TerminatorDay in a dark room thinking dark thoughts & our edit bay is the perfect place! We're here putting the finishing touches on our FIRST TRAILER-we're just weeks away from releasing this fucker into the wild & we're very, very excited.” -Tim Miller pic.twitter.com/Eh0gcCRi61 — Terminator: Dark Fate (@Terminator) May 12, 2019

Above you can see a pretty badass new pic of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Conner, clutching a bazooka. The image is from Terminator: Dark Fate, and director Tim Miller released a message stating that the long-awaited trailer for the film will be arriving very soon. In addition to Hamilton, Dark Fate stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes, and Diego Boneta. It will ignore every Terminator sequel after Terminator 2: Judgement Day, which is probably a good idea. The film opens November 1, 2019.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters has unleashed several huge banners to celebrate its monster mayhem, and they look great. Colorful and well-rendered, they do a wonderful job of illustrating the scale of all the monsters that populate the film. In King of the Monsters, “Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” The movie roars into theaters May 31, 2019.

The hottest movie at Cannes is…The Angry Birds Movie 2. The sequel isn’t ctually playing the festival. Sony is just launching it there, because there’s nothing festival audiences love more than people wearing giant bird costumes. This sizzle reel shows off the birds strutting around the festival, and yes, it’s as weird as you could imagine. The Angry Birds Movie 2 opens August 14.