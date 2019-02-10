In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond. Hanx pic.twitter.com/v87ZYNyzx8 — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 30, 2019

Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional. Wonderful full body story. You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story….man its got everything. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) January 31, 2019

Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 is inching closer to its release this summer, and two of the franchise’s stars have now officially completed their voiceover work for the new sequel. Hanks and Allen, who have been a part of these movies since the beginning, both recently tweeted about their experiences in the booth. The film hits theaters on June 21, 2019.

Speaking of Toy Story 4, a reader of TheImpulsiveBuy snapped this photo of a TS4-themed “Carnival Churro Cravings” ice cream flavor on the shelf at Giant Eagle grocery store.

On the Winging It podcast (via JoBlo), star Chris Tucker gave a brief update about the state of Rush Hour 4, a sequel that’s been batted around for nearly a decade.

“We’re working on a few things on the script right now, so we’re trying to get into production. But we’re working on it and trying to get it going. Jackie [Chan] wants to do it, I want to do it, [the] studio wants to do it, so we’re trying to get it together…I was definitely down as long as it comes together right. And it looks like it’s coming together right.”

Last we heard, Brett Ratner, who directed all three previous movies, was delusional enough to think he was going to direct a fourth one, despite the sexual misconduct allegations that put a stop to his filmmaking in the early days of #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. If Rush Hour 4 does come out, I pray WB has enough sense to get someone else to direct it.

Universal has released four character posters from Hobbs & Shaw, the upcoming Fast & Furious spin-off. Take a closer look at Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba (who’s playing Brixton, the villain), and Vanessa Kirby (who’s playing Statham’s character’s sister). The film arrives on August 2, 2019.

Sylvester Stallone shared a few more quick photos from Rambo V: Last Blood, which is supposed to arrive in theaters sometime in Fall 2019.

Universal also unveiled the first clip for Happy Death Day 2U, their follow-up to 2017’s surprise hit. I haven’t seen the first movie yet, so I have no clue what’s going on here! But the characters certainly seem surprised by who’s behind the mask, which is in itself surprising because I thought the first movie would have revealed who the killer was. Maybe there’s a copycat situation going on this time? Or better yet, maybe I should just see the original!

Star Wars star John Boyega recently shared this still from his first movie, 2011’s incredible adventure/horror/thriller/comedy Attack the Block. When someone in the comments asked if that meant there was a sequel on the way, Boyega responded: “If the supporters want it then I’ll have to get back to Peckham ASAP”.

So…Attack the Block 2, anyone?

In an interview with HeyUGuys, actor Dan Fogler explains why production on David Yates‘ Fantastic Beasts 3 has been delayed:

“Yeah, we start in the Fall. The movie is going to be gigantic! The reason we were given is that the movie is bigger than the first two combined. They needed more time to prep and they didn’t want to rush anything so they pushed it back.”

Riiiiiight. I’m sure that delay has nothing whatsoever to do with the dismal reviews, huge fan disappointment, and financial drop off of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. But I’m sure making these movies exponentially bigger will be just what they need to get back on track!

So WORLD WAR Z 2 is officially dead and not happening… BUT… I'm hearing whispers of another sequel that's beginning to rev its engines… pic.twitter.com/eFyRkC2kh0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 6, 2019

Let’s conclude with arguably the most exciting piece of sequel news here: Fandango’s Erik Davis is hearing rumblings that a sequel to Mad Max: Fury Road might be heading into development. We’d previously heard that a lawsuit between director George Miller and Warner Bros. was providing a roadblock for future movies, but maybe that dispute has finally been settled and Miller could soon be kicking the tires on a follow-up. He’s already written the scripts for the next two films in the franchise, so it seems like it’s just a matter of convincing the studio to give him a green light. Fingers crossed that happens soon.