The Child’s Play remake Chucky is at it again. In an on-going campaign that started off fun and then quickly got a bit tedious, Chucky has been bumping off various characters from Toy Story 4 – another sentient toy movie that just happens to open the same day as Child’s Play. The latest appears to be Buzz Lightyear, with just enough detail changed to avoid a lawsuit from Disney. Also Chucky appears to have shot Buzz with some sort of laser gun that actually works, which seems a bit weird – is that a toy gun? If so, how does it actually kill stuff? I don’t know the answer, folks. Only Chucky knows. Both Toy Story 4 and Child’s Play 4 open June 21, 2019.

The buzz surrounding Men In Black: International seems very low-key. Even though the sequel reunites the attractive, likable Thor: Ragnarok duo Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, I feel like no one is really talking about the film – and it opens this week. Perhaps this music video will help! It features French dancers Les Twins (who are also in the movie, probably playing aliens) going wild to a remix by Mike Relm. Men In Black: International opens June 14.

A Quiet Place 2 will wrap shooting soon – sooner than I expected, at least. According to LRM, the John Krasinski-directed sequel to the horror-hit will wrap on September 6. The plot of the sequel remains a mystery – we just know that Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe are back in their roles from the first movie, and that new cast members include Cillian Murphy and Brian Tyree Henry. A Quiet Place 2 opens May 15, 2020.

Angel Has Fallen, the third Has Fallen film (following Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen), brings Gerard Butler back as Mike Banning, a Secret Service agent who constantly finds himself in crazy, dangerous situations. In the latest film, Mike is framed for attempting to assassinate the President (Morgan Freeman), and has to clear his name – while also kicking the shit out of anyone who comes after him. Above you can watch a newly released international Angel Has Fallen trailer, which has some new footage. Angel Has Fallen opens August 23, 2019.

Believe it or not, they made not one but two sequels to Escape Plan. The first film, which teamed-up Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger for the very first time, was fun, in a dumb sort of way. Since then, though, the sequels have gone direct-to-VOD, and only Stallone has returned. The third entry is subtitled The Extractors, Stallone’s character, “security expert Ray Breslin is hired to rescue the kidnapped daughter of a Hong Kong tech mogul from a formidable Latvian prison.” During the course of the mission, “Breslin’s girlfriend is also captured. Now he and his team, must pull off a deadly rescue mission to confront their sadistic foe and save the hostages, hidden in the depths of the prison complex, before time runs out.” In addition to Stallone, the film features Dave Bautista, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jaime King, Malese Jow, and Devon Sawa. Look for Escape Plan: The Extractors July 2.