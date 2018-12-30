In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Millie Bobby Brown, the young breakout star of Stranger Things who will next be seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, has a request. She’d like a part in Netflix’s upcoming To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel, please and thanks. The actress took to Instagram to ask for the gig, writing: “If I can be an extra, please hit me up Netflix. You know, I do work for you already so that shouldn’t be an issue right there.” Obviously, this is a joke, and it’s unlikely that she’ll be popping-up in the follow-up film. But Brown definitely has Netflix connections, so you never know.

Bad Boys 3, aka Bad Boys 4 Life, is gearing up for production, and adding even more cast members. Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, and Charles Melton recently signed on to play a police unit that clashes with OG Bad Boys Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Now, Deadline reports Jacob Scipio will play the film’s villain, while actress Paola Nuñez will play “Rite, the tough and funny criminal psychologist who is the newly appointed head of AMMO and Mike’s former girlfriend- and the one who got away.” The Bad Boys 3 plot follows “the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down Armando Armas (Scipio), head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature.” Shit just got real.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which was both a sequel and a reboot, was surprisingly fun. It was also a big hit, which prompted another sequel to get the green light. Production Weekly is now reporting the new film will start shooting January 21, with plans to wrap on April 26. Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black will all be returning, though just how the story will play out remains a mystery – their characters were video game avatars in the last movie. Jumanji 3 will hit theaters December 13, 2019.

Bumblebee has earned very good reviews, and is being hailed as the best Transformers film yet. But it’s not exactly setting the box office on fire. In fact, it’s struggling. But when and if there’s a sequel, director Travis Knight has some ideas. Speaking with CinemaBlend, Knight confirmed a sequel is a real possibility, and he has some new adventures in mind, although he didn’t really specify what they were:

“I think it certainly could be. I mean, when I get to the end of one of my movies, I always imagine what’s next for the characters. And so, in my mind, I’ve got all these scenarios and adventures that play out, both with Charlie and with Bee and everyone else. We’ll see if the world wants more. Maybe we’ll explore some of those things.”

There will definitely be more Transformers movies, but whether or not Bumblebee 2 will be among them remains to be seen.