America’s Next Top Model impresario Tyra Banks, who played Zoe in the 2000 bar-dancer film Coyote Ugly, has designs on a sequel. Banks appeared on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show and revealed that she wants to continue the story in some form, whether it be a film or a TV show. It sounds like this is in the very early stages – as in, it’s little more than idle chitchat at this point – but I guess there are more ridiculous films that could be sequelized twenty years after the fact. Romeo Must Die 2, anyone?

For some reason, Kevin Hart and Will Smith are planning to remake a pretty perfect movie: the John Hughes classic Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. Why, you ask? Allow Hart to explain: “Me and [Will] have been talking about doing a movie for the longest time and we just [couldn’t] put our finger on what that movie was. So, for us to get to a point where we agree that said material was our project – because our personalities not only fit, but we could really pop in this situation – it was just a no-brainer.” Well, in that case…no need to worry about this at all!

Kyle Gallner, who’s a part of the ensemble cast of the upcoming Scream 5 (or Scream, as it’s currently being called), spoke with Collider about his honest expectations for the new movie, and he seemed genuinely impressed by the screenplay. “I’m the first one to be like, ‘Eh, ya know…’ No, no, no. What I found really, really cool about the script is there’s a lot of that kind of magic that the first one had, which is really cool. I think the people who love the original are gonna really dig this.”

And finally, here’s a recent photo of Pom Klementieff from Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 writer/director Christopher McQuarrie, and here are a few photos of Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell cruising around while making the movie as well. God, I hope movie theaters are still around (and safe to visit) by the time these films are ready to be released.