After turning down a cameo role in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull because he didn’t think it did his character justice, John Rhys-Davies says he’s open to playing Sallah once again in director James Mangold’s Indiana Jones 5.

“I understand the film is going to be made, allegedly in May. I have the slightest skepticism that the world will be able to shoot a movie like that in May. I suppose it is possible that I will be asked to be in it. If nominated I will serve! (laughs) But I think we ought to wait a little bit longer and, you know, let our masters actually make announcements and then you can either share my joy or my disappointment. Is that suitably diplomatic?”

In an ideal world, Rhys-Davies would have a significant role in each of the odd-numbered Indy movies (which are the best ones, by the way).

Mission: Impossible 7 is one of my most anticipated movies of…well, whatever year it ends up coming out, and I’m curious to see how Vanessa Kirby’s “White Widow” character factors into the plot now that writer/director Christopher McQuarrie has a better handle on her character. In an interview with Collider, Kirby talked about how her sister, who is an assistant director on Jurassic World 3, sort of led by example when it came to getting back to work on a film set in a COVID-stricken world. “The protocols, you get pretty used to them quite quickly,” she said of the MI7 shoot. “Everyone’s always two meters apart, everyone’s tested three or four times a week. It’s really rigorous.” Not so rigorous that they’d need robots or anything, but still…

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey is making a grand return to a beloved franchise: he’ll reprise his role as Robert Philip, Giselle’s (Amy Adams) romantic interest, in the upcoming Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted. “I just got this script for the second movie, and then I’m starting to go through and get notes together,” he said recently. “There’s talk that we’ll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting.”

And finally, Locked Down director Doug Liman has provided a new update about Edge of Tomorrow 2, which he seems to be asked about constantly these days. This latest update is essentially more of the same. He says the script for the sequel isn’t quite ready but that fact is not “really an impediment.” He says if stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt sign off on a script, the production will get a greenlight. And he says once again that he wants this movie to be smaller than the first film, not bigger:

“I’ve always been interested in the idea of a sequel being more character-driven than the first film, because that’s not how things are normally done. That’s been my approach when developing the sequel and because Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are such phenomenal actors. I get sometimes the sequel just has to have more firepower or more explosions but no visual effect is going to top what you’re going to get from a great scene performed by Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.”

But will this sequel ever actually get made? Stay tuned to find out.