In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Trick r’ Treat 2 could still happen, but there’s nothing going on at the moment.

Check out a slew of Terminator: Dark Fate posters.

New Purge movie finds its lead actress.

David Leitch is more than happy to come back for The Matrix 4 – all they have to do is ask.

The Croods 2 is still a thing that’s happening, and Kelly Marie Tran has joined the cast.

What ever happened to Trick r’ Treat 2? Director Michael Dougherty announced plans for a sequel to his cult favorite Halloween anthology back in 2009, and in 2013, Dougherty and Legendary officially announced the sequel. But it never came to be. Will it ever see the light of day? According to Dougherty…maybe. The filmmaker recently told Comic Book Movie that there’s been a regime change at Legendary since the announcement, and whether or not the sequel happens is now entirely up to the powers-that-be:

“Listen, I’m intrigued by the idea and it’s completely up to Legendary. It’s been a few years since we initially talked about it and there’s been a regime change since then. They still have the property and they love it and there’s still a long line of merchandise and a continuing line of comic books based on the film but the ball is in their court. The moment they say they’re interested and ready to go, we’ll see if the stars align. At the same time, I think there’s something to be said about not sequelising it. In a business that is obsessed with franchising and spinoffs and prequels and sequels, maybe there’s something to be said about just leaving it alone.”

While I’d be happy to watch a sequel, I do think Dougherty’s comment about “leaving it alone” makes sense. In the meantime, if you want to watch the original Trick r’ Treat, it’s streaming on Shudder as of today (November 1).

We’re blown away by these incredible Terminator posters for #TerminatorDarkFate. pic.twitter.com/i6YmXDd5Z0 — Terminator: Dark Fate (@Terminator) October 18, 2019

Terminator: Dark Fate is finally playing, and there are a whole bunch of new posters for you to enjoy above. They’re artistic, and clearly fan-made, because official movie posters are all bland and boring these days. In Terminator: Dark Fate, “a newly modified liquid Terminator – the Rev-9 model – arrives from the future to kill a young factory worker named Dani Ramos. Also sent back in time is Grace, a hybrid cyborg human who must protect Ramos from the seemingly indestructible robotic assassin. But the two women soon find some much-needed help from a pair of unexpected allies — seasoned warrior Sarah Connor and the T-800 Terminator.”

The latest Purge movie, which doesn’t have a title yet, has found its star. THR says that Ana de la Reguera will lead the film, which has a script from original Purge creator James DeMonaco. Plot details are slim at the moment, but this entry is said to take the franchise “out of its usual metropolitan setting while still dealing with class and race issues in the way the previous films have.”

Before he became an acclaimed action filmmaker, David Leitch worked in stunts, and he was the second-unit director and stunt coordinator on the first two Matrix movies. And he’s definitely open to come back for The Matrix 4, if he’s needed. “If Lana [Wachowski] called and wanted me to do anything on that movie, I would come, I’d carry a c-stand or sandbags,” Leitch told Coming Soon. “I loved working with her and I loved working with her sister and I feel like I owe so much of my filmmaking background to working on not only the Matrix movies, but also Speed Racer, Ninja Assassin. They were great mentors to me, so if they call I’ll be there. Catering [even]!” The new Matrix movie remains shrouded in secrecy, but we know that Keanu Reeves Carrie-Anne Moss will be back.

The Croods 2 was announced back in 2013, but we haven’t really heard much since then, leading some folks (me, specifically) to forget all about it. But it’s still happening! And THR says Kelly Marie Tran has joined the voice cast. In the sequel, the prehistoric Croods meet another family, The Bettermans. Tran will voice ” Dawn, the only child of the Bettermans. Due to her strict, overprotective parents (voiced by Leslie Mann and Peter Dinklage), she’s never been allowed to venture beyond the safety of their protective wall. As an awkward, sheltered girl, Dawn is overjoyed to meet fellow teenagers for the first time. Through Eep’s (Emma Stone) encouragement and a journey with the Croods, Dawn embraces her wild side and finally finds her voice and the courage to be herself.” Original cast members Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, and Clark Duke are all back. The Croods 2 arrives December 23, 2020.