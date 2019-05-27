In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Keanu Reeves is down for more Constantine movies, and I support this idea.

James Cameron goes bowling (to kick-off more Avatar sequel filming).

Napoleon Dynamite is getting a sequel…in comic book form.

The new Ghostbusters sequel will use (some) practical effects.

Thank god, they’re making another Minions movie.

Fans of the Hellblazer comic were not fans of Keanu Reeves‘s Constantine movie. I’ve never read a Hellblazer comic, though, so I quite like the film. It’s a fun little action-horror flick with Reeves smoking cigarettes, fighting demons and acting like a prick. What’s not to like? We were never blessed with a Constantine sequel, but according to Reeves, he’d be game for more demon hunting. “I’ve always wanted to play John Constantine again. I just love that world…and I love that character. I just had a blast playing a character and that world,” the actor told Variety. Make it happen, someone.

Will James Cameron ever be done filming Avatar sequels? I really don’t know. Not anytime soon, at least. While the motion-capture work on the films has apparently ended, Cameron and company are gearing up to start the live-action stuff. And it appears the filmmaker has a tradition for this: bowling! Look at him go! The first Avatar sequel is due out December 17, 2021. The movie itself probably won’t have bowling in it, but you never know.

Napoleon Dynamite was a big indie hit, and sure, it was kind of funny when it came out fifteen years ago. But it’s grown a bit stale of the years, and the last thing we need is a sequel. But we’re getting one anyway…in comic book form. Per THR, a new new four-issue comic series will continue the story, which “sees Pedro’s reign as student body president threatened when he’s accused of having cheated in the election, pushing Napoleon and Deb to have to uncover the truth to clear Pedro’s name before it’s too late.” The series will be written by Carlos Guzman-Verdugo and Alejandro Verdugo, with Jorge Monlongo handling the art. The series is coming in September.

If you’re worried the new Ghostbusters movie from Jason Reitman will be overflowing with CGI, worry not. At least, according to Dan Aykroyd. The O.G. Ghostbuster spoke with 660 News (via JoBlo), and claimed the upcoming sequel/reboot would use practical effects as much as possible. “I’m always urging to use puppets,” Aykroyd said. “I’m always urging to go back to the mechanicals. But CGI is so efficient and easy to use but I think that all of us are on board with the idea of maybe doing mechanicals and puppets where we can.” It’s worth noting that Akyroyd isn’t making the film himself, so he might not have the final say in the effects work. But still, this is encouraging.

You know what they say: the Minions will kill us all some day. Deadline reports that those yellow monstrosities are getting a sequel to their 2015 title, and it has a release date and a title. Minions: The Rise of Gru will open July 3, 2020. That title suggests it will serve as a prequel for the Minions’s origin film, Despicable Me. That movie featured Steve Carell as the voice of Gru, a super-villain with a weird accent.