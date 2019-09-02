In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Bill and Ted 3 wraps filming.

Is Fast and Furious 9 bringing Brian back? Probably not, but let’s speculate.

No love interest for Elsa in Frozen 2.

Check out everyone awkwardly standing around in a new Maleficent 2 banner.

Aaron Paul shares a Breaking Bad scene to “prepare you” for the upcoming Breaking Bad movie.

That's a wrap! Most excellent thanks to all who helped make this film become a reality. pic.twitter.com/K2Mssp991r — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) August 25, 2019

Annnnnd… just like that.. it's in the can. pic.twitter.com/pjyMqBST2u — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) August 25, 2019

Bill and Ted 3, aka Bill and Ted Face the Music, seemed like such a pipe-dream for so long that even when the sequel began filming, I still had doubts it was “real.” But it truly appears that Bill and Ted 3 is the real deal – because the movie just wrapped shooting. After a surprisingly quick production – quick compared to how long it took to make this happen – the third Bill and Ted film is done filming, and headed to post. There’s always a chance for reshoots, but beyond that, we’re closer than ever to seeing this damn thing. Bill and Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21, 2021.

Paul Walker‘s death in 2013 required some changes on Furious 7. The actor’s scenes had to be completed by digitally inserting Walker’s face over the bodies of his brothers Caleb and Cody Walker. The film also ended with Walker’s character Brian O’Connor literally riding off into the sunset – a fitting send-off to both the actor and the character. Fast and Furious 9 is currently filming, and Cody Walker recently paid a visit to the set – a visit that was documented by master of Instagram Vin Diesel. While there is no actual indication of this, Cody’s set visit has immediately started speculation that Brian O’Connor will be back in Furious 9. Personally, I don’t buy it. Brian already had a big, emotional send-off. Bringing him back would seem a bit weird, and also kind of ghoulish at this point. But we’ll see what happens. Fast and Furious 9 opens May 22, 2020.

After the release of Disney’s animated blockbuster Frozen, fans began speculating whether or not main character Elsa was perhaps Disney’s first gay princess. The fan interest in this topic grew and grew, with many hoping Frozen 2 would finally make things official. When the first Frozen 2 teaser dropped and offered a glimpse of a new female character, some were even quick to assume that must Elsa’s girlfriend. If you were one of the fans hoping this was true, here’s some bad news: Elsa will once again be romantically unattached. Like the first film, the character remains love-interest free in the sequel. Speaking with IGN, songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez said: “Like the first movie, Elsa is not just defined by a romantic interest. There’s so many movies that define a woman by her romantic interest. That’s not a story that we wanted to tell at this point in time. What we really wanted to tell was if you have these powers, how do you grow and change and find your place in the world and find answers that haven’t been found before?”

Behold! Several characters awkwardly photoshopped together in this Maleficent: Mistress of Evil banner. Nothing here looks real, which I suppose is fine since nothing in the actual movie looks real either. The sequel stars Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Harris Dickinson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, and Michelle Pfeiffer. In Mistress of Evil, “A formidable queen causes a rift between Maleficent and Princess Aurora. Together, they must face new allies and enemies in a bid to protect the magical lands which they share.” Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opens October 18.

Cats out of the bag…and the bag is in the river. Here’s a moment from Breaking Bad to slowly prepare you all for what’s to come. #BreakingBad #Netflix #Elcomino ????? https://t.co/q3VdCCLxZe — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 25, 2019

The long-rumored Breaking Bad movie has finally been revealed. It’s called El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and “reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.” Netflix will debut the movie on October 11. In the meantime, Aaron Paul took to Twitter to share a scene from Breaking Bad that will “prepare” viewers for what’s to come. Make of that what you will!