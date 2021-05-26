In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Zack Snyder has an “insane” idea for Army of the Dead 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 wraps production at breakneck speed

wraps production at breakneck speed Alexandre Aja teases Crawl 2 talks

talks And more!

Netflix is planning out a whole Army of the Dead cinematic universe, with production already wrapped on the Matthias Schweighöfer-starring prequel Army of Thieves, and an anime prequel series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. But what about a direct Army of the Dead sequel? If it happens, it’s going to be “insane,” director Zack Snyder told Polygon, teasing that he and co-writer Shay Hatten know “exactly what happens next.”

Producer Deborah Snyder expanded on Snyder and Hatten’s ideas for the sequel, telling IndieWire:

“You always want the version that you’re doing to be as good as it can be, but I think there’s still more story to tell, and I know that Zack and Shay have a lot of ideas that are kind of fleshed out. If there was an appetite for another film, I think we’re ready to go.”

Unsurprisingly, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 wrapped production at breakneck speed. Merely two months after production was announced to begin in Vancouver, director Jeff Fowler revealed via Twitter that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has wrapped principal photography.

“That’s a wrap in Vancouver! Thank you to all the amazing cast/crew in this city… so much incredible talent helping make #SonicMovie2 truly special (and spoiler alert… EPIC! )” Fowler writes in his tweet.

But that’s just the beginning for a hybrid video game movie like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (which is a sequel to a surprisingly decent movie). The film needs to still go through post-production, including digital effects, special effects, and voice-overs, the latter of which Sonic voice actor Ben Schwartz also confirmed via Twitter that he’s due to begin soon.

After Alexandre Aja’s 2019 thriller Crawl became a sleeper hit — raking in $91 million worldwide on a $13 million production budget — it was assumed that sequel talks wouldn’t be far behind. Aja confirms that Crawl 2 is indeed in the works, telling Bloody Disgusting’s The Boo Crew Podcast that the creative team is currently working on the story.

“We’ve been talking about a sequel nonstop, and putting together a really, really fun take. I think the story of Haley is a really strong one, but I believe that Crawl is about nature taking back its due, and kind of like… more hurricane driven, man versus animal. So maybe it will be another story altogether.”

Kaya Scodelario originally starred as Haley, a young woman who gets trapped along with her injured father (Barry Pepper) in their flooded house with a hungry, man-eating alligator. Scodelario was a tremendous presence in the original movie, but I wouldn’t blame Aja for not wanting to retread the first movie. “We’re looking for that human story right now, that will be as strong as the one in the first one,” Aja continued. “To make the second one legit.”

Sony Pictures and Constantin Films’ Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will start filming reshoots, according to actor Robbie Amell, who plays STARS team member Chris Redfield in the upcoming reboot movie. Amell revealed in a recent Twitch live stream (via Comic Book) that he’s back on set “in Toronto for Resident Evil reshoots. So I’m back in Chris Redfield mode.”

The survival horror movie written and directed by Johannes Roberts wrapped principal photography five months ago, and is currently scheduled for a November 24, 2021, theatrical release.

Collider reports that Sandy Cheeks is getting her own spin-off movie. The supporting character from SpongeBob Squarepants is set to star in her own solo film, which Collider describes as a “hybrid feature that will put the animated character in a live-action setting.” Nickelodeon is producing the untitled movie, which Liza Johnson (Elvis & Nixon) is set to direct a script reportedly co-written by longtime SpongeBob writer Kaz with Tom J. Stern (SpongeBob Appreciation Day). Production is expected to start in August in New Mexico.

Per Collider, the Sandy Cheeks movie won’t be a theatrical release, but will be made for an undisclosed streaming service. This is likely the Viacom-backed streaming service Paramount+, though if Nickelodeon chooses to go to the highest bidder, it could go to Netflix, which debuted The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in select international territories last August