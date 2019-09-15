In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is definitely a movie that’s coming out this year. In case you forgot about that, here’s a brand-new behind-the-scenes featurette about the “fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.” But wait, there’s more!

That’s right, here are some new character posters, featuring lots and lots of airbrushing and Photoshop. And if you think we’re done with this red hot Maleficent content, think again!

She’s back in black! Go behind the horns as Angelina Jolie transforms into #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. See the film in theaters October 18! pic.twitter.com/ZiRevEOoBI — Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (@Maleficent) September 11, 2019

If you wanted to see all the hard work it takes to transform Angelina Jolie into the character, this quick and fun video shows her in the make-up chair getting ready to don her horns. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opens October 18.

The members of Losers’ Club have all grown-up in It Chapter Two, which means a whole new set of adult actors had to take on the roles originated by the young stars of the first film. But what would happen if an It Chapter Three found the Losers returning to Derry 27 years later? Even older actors would have to play them, of course. Collider sat down with the adult cast and asked them to pick actors that might play their advanced age characters, and you can watch the results here. The best of the bunch: Bill Hader immediately picks Jack Nicholson, and now I’d like to see that immediately.

Speaking of the hypothetical It Chapter Three, you probably shouldn’t count on it anytime soon. Sure, It Chapter Two is a big hit – but it also pretty much wraps-up the story of Stephen King‘s book. At the same time, there’s still some mythology to explore. “The book, as it is, is done,” producer Barbara Muschietti told i09, at which point director Andy Muschietti added: “There is a whole mythology to the book though…Mythology is something that always has opportunities to explore. It has been on Earth for millions of years. He’s been in contact with humans for hundreds of years, every 27 years. So you can imagine the amount of material.” At the same time, though, the director said: “It’s very exciting. But, for now, there’s nothing on the table.” In other words, don’t hold your breath.

MGM released a new group of No Time to Die, aka Bond 25, images, which you can see above. They show stars Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux, and director Cary Fukunaga standing around looking very sleepy. I can’t say I blame them: I’m sure it’s a lot of work to make a big movie like this. Let them get some rest, damn it! No Time to Die opens April 8, 2020.

Here’s our silly-ass poster for our silly-ass movie #JayAndSilentBobReboot! Read all about it and the artist (plus see the new dates we’ve added to the #RebootRoadshow Tour) right here: https://t.co/BG3dvPzAt1 pic.twitter.com/SJVUOliniE — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 10, 2019

Kevin Smith has released the “silly-ass poster” for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the latest adventure in the never-ending saga of those two stoners from Jersey. Smith also provides a link to info regarding the roadshow rollout of the film, including new dates, which you can see here. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot arrives on October 15, 2019.

In 2015, the found-footage horror film The Gallows arrived, and it was quite bad. Still, even bad horror movies get sequels these days, and sure enough, a sequel was indeed soon announced, with filming beginning in 2016. In August 2017, a special fan screening of the movie was held. And then…nothing. It vanished off the face off the earth, and many wondered if it would ever see the light of day. Now we have the answer, thanks to the trailer above! The Gallows Act 2 is indeed finally coming out – in theaters, on demand and on digital October 25, 2019. Here’s the synopsis: