In this edition of Sequel Bits:

The Conjuring 3 scares up a release date.

Jason Reitman shares a behind-the-scenes Ghostbusters 3 pic, and some promo art finds its way online.

Kevin Hart does some hype-building for Jumanji 3.

No, Jackie Chan isn’t making Rush Hour 4. Or The Karate Kid 2.

The Conjuring Universe just keeps on ticking. The Curse of La Llorona, which is a Conjuring film even though it’s not being marketed as one, and Annabelle Comes Home both arrive this year. And next year will see the return of the main franchise, with The Conjuring 3. Unfortunately, James Wan isn’t returning to direct. La Llorona helmer Michael Chaves will take over, and having seen La Llorona, I can’t say I’m overly excited about that. I know Wan has moved on to bigger things, but I just want him to come back and do more horror. In any case, both Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will be back as the ghost-hunting Warrens. The Conjuring 3 release date has officially been announced as September 11, 2020.

Jason Reitman posted the above Ghostbusters 3 (or whatever it’s called) behind-the-scenes pic of a disassembled ECTO-1. Not much to go on, I admit, but we’ll take what we can get. In addition to that, there’s a poster of sorts, via Collider. This was clearly made just for promo purposes, and won’t be used as a poster in theaters. But at the very least, it gives us our first look at the (probable) tagline for the movie. Ghostbusters 3 opens July 10, 2020.

Details on Jumanji 3 are slim at the moment, but co-star Kevin Hart took some time recently to hype the film up. Speaking with Collider at CinemaCon, Hart said the film will take the story to the “next level”, and promised a more “risky adventure.” That’s not saying much, but it does indicate the film is going to likely be even bigger than the last movie. Here’s the full quote:

“Back in the world of Jumanji, but the beautiful thing about the way we set it is through the video game atmosphere. In this particular case we go back into the game and we’re in a new level. And the way we got back into the game is the way we didn’t want to get back into the game. The same people are there. Our same band is back together with this adventure on a much more risky adventure. The stakes have been elevated and raised. For a fan base, you want to give them the same family action adventure they fell in love with. So we just wanted to make sure we delivered. Jake Kasdan, our director and writer, he does just that.”

Jumanji 3 opens December 13, 2019.

Oh, wow! Look at that pic! It’s Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, stars of the Rush Hour series! And they’re holding up four fingers! This must mean they’re announcing Rush Hour 4, right?! No, absolutely not. After this pic went viral, Jackie Chan’s official website released the following statement that unequivocally states that Chan is not doing Rush Hour 4. Nor is he doing Karate Kid 2, although I haven’t seen anyone suggest that one anywhere. But there you have it. Don’t get your hopes up about Rush Hour 4.