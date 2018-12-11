In this edition of Sequel Bits:

M. Night Shyamalan says “No” to a Glass sequel.

says “No” to a sequel. The 47 Meters Down sequel will star the daughters of Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone.

sequel will star the daughters of Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone. John Cho has a good feeling about Star Trek 4 .

has a good feeling about . See The Rock and Vanessa Kirby running on the set of Hobbs and Shaw .

and running on the set of . Warwick Davis explains why he didn’t return for Leprechaun Returns .

explains why he didn’t return for . John Carpenter would be down to score the inevitable Halloween sequel.

would be down to score the inevitable sequel. Karen Allen would like to return for Indiana Jones 5.

It took M. Night Shyamalan 18 years to make an official sequel to his film Unbreakable, but soon, Glass will be upon us. But what about another sequel? Would the filmmaker like to return to this world yet again, in the future? According to Shyamalan, the answer is no – for now at least. Speaking with Digital Spy, the filmmaker made it clear that he wants this film to give viewers everything they need, and leave no room for more:

“I don’t want to relive stuff and I don’t want to be an opportunist, that’s not the relationship that I have with the audience, that I aspire to. My aspiration is they know they’re going to get an original thriller every single time. That’s where my tastes go, so I’m going to say no [to another movie] right now.”

But you never know. Maybe in another 18 years he’ll change his mind. Glass opens January 18, 2019.

The 47 Meters Down sequel – which for some reason isn’t called 48 Meters Down, but 47 Meters Down – Uncaged – just hooked itself some new stars, and two of them have very familiar surnames. Corinne Foxx and Sistine Stallone, who are the daughters of Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone, respectively, will appear in the film, along with Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), John Corbett (Sex And The City), Nia Long (Empire), Brianne Tju (Scream TV series), Davi Santos (Polaroid) and Khylin Rhambo (Teen Wolf). Per Deadline, 47 Meters Down – Uncaged will “tell the story of four teens diving in a ruined underwater city, who quickly find themselves in a watery hell as their adventure turns to horror when they learn they are not alone in the submerged caves. As they swim deeper into the claustrophobic labyrinth of caves they enter the territory of the deadliest shark species in the ocean.”

Star Trek 4 is in a weird place right now. After a few years of uncertainty, S.J. Clarkson was hired to helm the sequel, making her the first female Star Trek filmmaker. But then, trouble struck. Chris Pine, who plays Kirk in the series, and Chris Hemsworth, who was being asked to come back to play Kirk’s father again, both walked away from the film due to a dispute over money, which put the movie’s future in doubt. But John Cho, who plays Sulu in the franchise, is optimistic. While the actor had no real news, he told The Playlist he was hopeful things would work out:

“I sadly don’t have any news for you. I wish I [had] more for you there though. I don’t know what the ins and outs at the studio are but I am optimistic there will be another one because I’m optimistic about what “Star Trek” says and its place in our culture and I think it will come back around. I think it’s an important part of American popular culture that speaks to America’s best impulses and I think that there will always be a place for “Star Trek” films and I just hope to be in it and there isn’t another totally different group of people! I’m bullish about it, and honestly, for personal reasons I suppose the last film has a cloud over it, losing Anton [Yelchin] after the last one and for me it would be important personally to make one more at least. I think it would alleviate that part of us a little bit to make at least one more.”

I’m not the biggest Fast and the Furious fan, but I’m interested in Hobbs and Shaw, the spin-off film, primarily because it features Vanessa Kirby. Kirby played Princess Margaret on the first two seasons of The Crown, and she had a brief role in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and she’s clearly an actress on the verge of blowing up into bigger things. I don’t know how big a part she’ll have in this film, but this behind-the-scenes pic posted by social media guru Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shows Kirby and Johnson running down a street. Kirby plays Hattie Shaw, a MI6 operative who is the sister of Jason Statham’s Shaw.

There’s a new Leprechaun movie on the way, Leprechaun Returns, but the original Leprechaun actor – Warwick Davis – isn’t coming back. Speaking with BANG ShowBiz, Davis explained that he didn’t return because he’s not interested in horror right now – specifically because he has children:

“You know what, we did six ‘Leprechaun’ films, and around Halloween people always watch them and love them. Horror is an interesting medium. I think it’s different when you have kids; you look at horror in a slightly different way. Since I finished the ‘Leprechaun’ films I had kids and I see the world through their eyes, and to be in a horror movie right now is probably not quite right. I will wait until my son turns 18 and then I’ll do some horror again.”

Leprechaun Returns will be available for digital download December 11, 2018.

John Carpenter delivered one of the year’s best soundtracks with this year’s Halloween, taking the themes he created for the original film, and improving on them. If you loved Carpenter’s new music, and want more, here’s some good news: he’s down to return and score a sequel, should one happen. In a recent interview, Carpenter was asked if he might want to do more Halloween soundtracks in the future. “We’ll be ready,” Carpenter said. “We’ve all talked about it. We’ll be ready.”

Indiana Jones 5 has been delayed to make way for a new script, and to allow Steven Spielberg to make West Side Story. But when Indy returns for his next adventure, Karen Allen would like to be with him. Allen, who played Marion Ravenwood in Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, told Cinema Blend that while no one has offered her a part yet, she’d really love to return:

“I’m patiently waiting, no they haven’t [called]. I’m very much hoping that I will be a part of it and I think, from my understanding, they are creatively working away on a script that they will be happy enough with. They don’t want to rush into it If they’re going to do this they want it to be wonderful.”

Having Allen return would make sense, since Crystal Skull ended with Indy and Marion getting hitched, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens. Indiana Jones 5 opens July 9, 2021.