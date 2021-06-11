It’s a battle of the Big Boys in See season 2, which will see blind Jason Momoa go up against the only person who could defeat him in combat, and possibly in size: his brother. Dave Bautista will be playing Edo Voss, the brother of Momoa’s character, Baba Voss, in the second season of Apple TV+’s post-apocalyptic drama, which has just landed a season 3 renewal. Watch the See season 2 trailer below.

See Season 2 Trailer

Apple TV+ revealed the teaser trailer for See season 2 on the same day that the post-apocalyptic series received an early renewal for a third season. Season 2 will premiere this August, with new episodes airing weekly on Apple TV+.

It’s been nearly two years since Apple released the first season of the Momoa-led post-apocalyptic drama, which debuted to mixed reviews, but enough of an audience for the show to be renewed for a third season by the streamer. But if you forgot what happened (or just never got around to the show) here’s a catch-up: See takes place 200 years in the future after a pandemic wiped out all but two million people, who no longer have their sense of sight. Momoa plays Baba Voss, a warrior and chieftain who must protect a pair of twins who are the first in generations with the ability to see.

In the second season of See, Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead) makes his debut as Edo Voss, who has a vendetta against his brother. Edo Voss has kidnapped Baba Voss’ seeing daughter, leading Baba Voss to fight desperately to reunite his family. Also joining Bautista this season are Eden Epstein (Sweetbitter), Tom Mison (Watchmen), Hoon Lee (Warrior), Olivia Cheng (Warrior), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water), and Tamara Tunie (Flight). They’re joining a cast which already includes Momoa, Alfre Woodard, Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, and Christian Camargo.

Season 2 of See is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Here is the synopsis for See season 2:

“See” takes place in the far future and humankind has lost its sense of sight. In season two, Baba Voss is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother threatens his family even more.

See will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 27, 2021, with a new episode arriving every Friday.