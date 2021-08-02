See Season 2: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Are you ready to go back to the future? The second season of the AppleTV+ futuristic sci-fi drama See is almost here, and it will once again transport audiences into a far-flung, brutal future inhabited by tribes of warriors, and in which the sense of sight is a rarity that has the potential to radically alter the existing power dynamics on this planet. Here’s everything we know about the new season so far.

See Season 2 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

See season 2 premieres on August 27, 2021. The series is available exclusively on AppleTV+, and the first season was among the shows that helped launch the streaming platform when it debuted in November of 2019.

What is See?

Set hundreds of years after a virus wiped out humanity’s ability to see, the show centers on a chieftain warrior named Baba Voss whose new wife’s two children possess the power of sight. When a nearby Queen learns about the children, Baba Voss must do whatever he can in order to protect his children from those who wish to use them for nefarious means.

Here is the official synopsis for the second season:

In season 2, Baba Voss struggles to reunite his family. His estranged brother Edo has captured Baba’s daughter Haniwa, vowing to exact his revenge against his brother. Meanwhile, the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic, drawing Baba and his family directly into the center of the conflict.

See Season 2 Showrunner, Crew, and More

Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Eastern Promises) created this series and executive produces alongside Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend), Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as its showrunner. Season one was directed by Lawrence (I Legend), Anders Engström (Taboo), Salli Richardson-Whitfield (The Gilded Age), Stephen Surjik (The Umbrella Academy), and Frederick E.O. Toye (Watchmen). It’s unclear if any of them will return to direct any episodes in the second season. Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead) provides the score.

See Season 2 Cast

Returning star Jason Momoa (Dune) reprises his role of Baba Voss, and he’ll be joined in season 2 by Dave Bautista (Dune) as Edo, Alfre Woodard (12 Years a Slave) as his foster mother Paris, Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049) as Queen Kane, Hera Hilmar (Mortal Engines) as Maghra Kane, Christian Camargo (The Hurt Locker) as Tamacti Jun, Archie Madekwe (Midsommar) as Kofun, Nesta Cooper (Bliss) as Haniwa, and Yadira Guevara-Prip (Star Trek: Discovery) as Bow Lion.

See Season 2 Trailer