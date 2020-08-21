Batman: The Animated Series: The Phantom City Creative Collection is a new book from Mondo and Insight editions highlighting artwork celebrating the now-iconic animated series hailed as many as the best Batman adaptation of all time. Mondo and award-winning artist at Phantom City Creative, Inc. Justin Erickson, have come together to release a book full of Erickson’s graphic design as well as rendered illustrations. Ahead of the book’s release in September, we’re debuting two exclusive spreads, which you can check out below.

Arriving on September 15, Batman: The Animated Series: The Phantom City Creative Collection is described as “a visually breathtaking celebration of the Emmy Award-winning series,” featuring art from Justin Erickson as well as an introduction from Paul Dini, writer, and co-producer of the series. Arriving on TV in 1992, Batman: The Animated Series quickly became renowned and beloved by Bat-fans, with many hailing it as the best adaptation of the character to date (and some still think it is to this day). Unafraid to go to places both dark and silly, The Animated Series featured impeccable voice acting (Kevin Conroy’s Batman and Mark Hamill’s Joker are both considered the gold standard at this point) and stylish Art Deco-inspired animation.

The Phantom City Creative Collection book will feature Erickson’s “slick graphic design as well as beautifully rendered illustrations” spanning across 144 pages. The two pieces above are exclusive to /Film, while you can see some other work from the book below.