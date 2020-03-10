With news of the coronavirus burning up the headlines, fears of infection are at an all-time high – with special attention being paid lately to being at sea, to the point where the State Department recently issued a warning to Americans to avoid cruise ships. Which makes Sea Fever either the worst or best possible movie to watch right now, as it involves several characters trapped at sea and worried about getting sick from an unexpected life form. The end result looks like a cross between Jaws and The Thing, which should immediately garner some attention. Watch the Sea Fever trailer below.

Sea Fever Trailer

In Sea Fever, “Siobhán’s a marine biology student who prefers spending her days alone in a lab. She has to endure a week on a ragged fishing trawler, where she’s miserably at odds with the close-knit crew. But out in the deep Atlantic, an unfathomable life form ensnares the boat. When members of the crew succumb to a strange infection, Siobhán must overcome her alienation and anxiety to win the crew’s trust, before everyone is lost.”

The film, which was written and directed by Neasa Hardiman, stars Hermione Corfield, Connie Nielsen, and Dougray Scott, and looks suitably intense. Sea Fever played both TIFF and Fantastic Fest, but I missed it at both places. That said, I’ve heard nothing but great things about this movie. Reviewing for /Film, Jason Gorber wrote:

Sea Fever is quite the catch, a film that easily could have sank under narrative portentiousness and instead floats above many films of its ilk. The fact that it’s a feature debut is all the more exciting, with Hardiman immediately emerging as a strong filmmaker to watch. This is an intimate film with grand ideas, a small boat floating on a giant ocean, and the extraordinary discovery at the heart of the narrative is outweighed by the sense as a filmgoer that we’re seeing a talented director coming to the surface, sticking her tendrils in, and reshaping our expectations as we’re taken along for the journey.

Sea Fever arrives on April 10, 2020, with nationwide sneak peeks on April 7 at participating Alamo Drafthouse locations.