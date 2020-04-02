Have you ever wanted to go to a movie premiere? Well, even in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, you can finally attend one, all from the comfort of your home. Indie distributor Gunpowder & Sky and their sci-fi label DUST will be hosting the first-ever live stream movie premiere for the film Sea Fever. The event will allow viewers to watch the movie from their couch, and they’ll even have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A with the film’s cast and director. Don’t know what Sea Fever is? Find out everything you need to know below.

Sea Fever Trailer

Siobhán’s a marine biology student (Hermione Corfield) who prefers spending her days alone in a lab. She has to endure a week on a ragged fishing trawler, where she’s miserably at odds with the close-knit crew. But out in the deep Atlantic, an unfathomable life form ensnares the boat. When members of the crew succumb to a strange infection, Siobhán must overcome her alienation and anxiety to win the crew’s trust, before everyone is lost.

Sea Fever has drawn comparisons to thrilling classics like Alien and The Thing, with /Film critic Jason Gorber calling it “a cerebral and emotionally rich film that still provides a genre kick, resulting in something quite extraordinary by being both respectful of classics past and feeling very much its own film.” It’s just a shame that audiences won’t be able to experience that kind of movie in theaters with a crowd. But Gunpowder & Sky is making the best of the situation. Janet Brown, the company’s EVP of Acquisitions and Global Distribution, said in a statement:

“Like everyone else, we are adjusting to life’s new challenges on a daily basis and feel Sea Fever is more relevant than ever. We are psyched to host the first-ever live experience of a film screening, and can’t wait to share it with audiences!”

The live streamed premiere for Sea Fever will take place on Thursday, April 9 at 6:00 P.M. PST. To purchase access, you can head over to the DUST website to get an online ticket for $4.99. Hermione Corfield (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation), Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman 1984, Gladiator) and BAFTA award-winning director Neasa Hardiman (Happy Valley, Jessica Jones) will participate in a Q&A after the credits roll, and you’ll be able to ask questions. Hopefully the portal for streaming the premiere will allow for access that isn’t glitchy when the event starts.

Sea Fever was intended to be released in theaters on April 10, 2020 in a partnership with Alamo Drafthouse and Fantastic Fest, but now, after the live stream premiere, it will arrive on VOD on that date instead.