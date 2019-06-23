Scooby-Doo is a beloved, long-running franchise that is no stranger to crossovers. The Mystery Inc., gang has already met everyone from Batman, to Johnny Bravo, to cartoon versions of Supernatural‘s Winchester brothers. So why not an entire Scooby-Doo series centered on crossovers? Scooby-Doo and Guess Who teams up the Mystery Inc., gang with a plethora of celebrity guests fictional and non-fictional, including Wonder Woman, Xena, Sherlock Holmes, and…Ricky Gervais? Yes, if you were curious what Ricky Gervais would look like doing the classic Scooby-Doo run, check out the Scooby-Doo and Guess Who trailer below.

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who Trailer

The Scooby-Doo gang is returning to the small screen and the streaming service Boomerang is pulling out the big guns to mark the occasion Scooby-Doo and Guess Who teams up Mystery Inc. with a variety of celebrities in 13 total episodes this summer, starting off with Chris Paul, NBA superstar, in the premiere episode this June. Soon to follow is an old Mystery Inc. friend, Batman, as well as his fellow superhero Wonder Woman. But fictional crossovers aren’t enough anymore, and Scooby-Doo has to bring out big A-list celebrities like…Ricky Gervais? It’s an odd pairing and it’s even odder to see an animated Gervais bluster in his British accent about the ridiculous scenario (we know) before launching into the classic Scooby-Doo run. Other real-life celebrities like Wanda Sykes and Whoopi Goldberg also make an appearance. The rest of the celebrity guests are a who’s who of “pick a random fictional character out of a hat,” as Sherlock Holmes, Xena, and more show up to solve some mysteries with the gang.

The show’s first 13-episode season will air weekly on Boomerang, which is owned by Warner Bros., the rights-holder to various Hanna-Barbera characters. The streaming service primarily specializes in animated programming.

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? begins streaming on Boomerang on June 27, 2019 with new episodes each subsequent Thursday.