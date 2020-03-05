Blue Falcon! Dick Dastardly! Dynomutt! Yes, the Hanna-Barbera cinematic universe is here, and Shaggy and Scooby-Doo are fanboying as much as you are. Maybe even more, as the Scooby Snack-loving duo practically drool over the superhero Blue Falcon (voiced by Mark Wahlberg) in the final trailer for Scoob!

The first 3D animated take on the beloved Warner Bros. cartoon is setting up a lot of things: a new era for Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Gang, an origin story involving Shaggy and Scooby’s first meeting, and a whole animated universe populated by Hanna-Barbera characters. Watch the final Scoob trailer below.

Final Scoob Trailer

The final Scoob! trailer has aliens and IKEA jokes — and that’s only the half of it. While the Mystery Gang ponders that their latest villain may not just be a guy in a mask, Shaggy and Scooby find themselves running into all kinds of characters from the Hanna-Barbera canon, including the heroic Blue Falcon, his sidekick Dynomutt, and a host of others. It’s all very exciting for fans of cinematic universes and 3D makeovers of beloved cartoon characters.

Scoob! stars Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Gina Rodriguez and Will Forte as the voices of Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy respectively. Frank Welker is also reprising his longtime role as Scooby-Doo. The film also features other Hanna-Barbera characters played by Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, and Kiersey Clemons as a set-up for a planned Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe.

Scoob! will be directed by Tony Cervone, who has a long history with animated Scooby-Doo projects. Chris Columbus, Pam Coats and Allison Abbate are producing and Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Dan Povenmire and Adam Sztykiel are executive producing. Kelly Freemon Craig and Matt Lieberman wrote the screenplay.

Here’s the synopsis for Scoob!

“SCOOB!” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

Scoob! will run into theaters on May 15, 2020.