Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Incorporated gang have an all-new paint job. The team of intrepid teenage mystery solvers and their beloved talking dog have gotten a new 3D animated makeover with Scoob!, a Warner Animated movie set to kick off the Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe. See the Scoob first look images below.

Scoob First Look

Scooby-Doo has endured all kinds of reboots — from live-action movies to animated redesigns — but this newest one is the sleekest that the Mystery Inc. gang have looked yet. With shiny new 3D designs and even shinier hair, seeing these new Scoob! images is as trippy as eating one of those Scooby Snacks probably is. While Daphne and Velma’s outfits look as classic as ever, and Shaggy will wear that ratty green T-shirt until he dies, I kind of miss Fred’s orange cravat. It’s just not the same when he’s wearing a simple old letterman jacket.

Scoob! introduces Scooby-Doo and the gang to the 21st century, with the franchise’s first 3D animated feature film. Named after Shaggy’s nickname for his Scooby Snack-loving companion, Scoob follows the gang on a new case, while giving longtime fans the first look at the teen detectives and dog as kids. Surprise! They haven’t changed their clothes for years.

Scoob! stars Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Gina Rodriguez and Will Forte as the voices of Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy respectively. Frank Welker is also reprising his longtime role as Scooby-Doo. The film also features other Hanna-Barbera characters played by Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, and Kiersey Clemons as a set-up for a planned Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe. Because goodness knows we need more of those.

Scoob! will be directed by Tony Cervone, who has a long history with animated Scooby-Doo projects. Chris Columbus, Pam Coats and Allison Abbate are producing and Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Dan Povenmire and Adam Sztykiel are executive producing. Kelly Freemon Craig and Matt Lieberman wrote the screenplay.

Scoob! will run into theaters on May 15, 2020.