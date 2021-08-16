Scarlett Johansson Joins Wes Anderson’s Next Film

Wes Anderson‘s next movie has just picked up another Oscar nominee.

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit) is the latest A-list actor to sign on to Anderson’s mysterious new project, joining the likes of Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie. Here’s what we know about the movie so far. (Spoiler alert: it isn’t much!)

I, for one, would love it if Anderson would release an actual title for this movie so we can stop referring to it as “Wes Anderson’s next movie,” but alas, the famously eclectic director is still playing things close to the vest at the moment. Plot details for the film are impossible to come by: basically, all we know about it is that it’s currently shooting in Spain. But The Hollywood Reporter says Johansson is now officially on board, having joined an impressive list of veteran performers who have already signed on to Anderson’s next perfectly framed, pastel playground.

Fresh and Familiar Faces

If you assumed this was the first time Johansson will be working with Anderson because you’ve thought back over his filmography and can’t remember her appearing on screen, that’s a reasonable mistake to make. I made that error, until I discovered the shocking, gasp-inducing* truth.

It’s true: Johansson has technically never appeared in any of the director’s movies. But the Black Widow and Lucy star did lend her sonorous voice to Anderson’s 2018 stop-motion film Isle of Dogs, so this will actually be the second time they’ve worked together. I never bothered to see that movie, and judging by its box office returns, a lot of other folks are in that boat as well. Hopefully you read this article in time to save you from a painful and embarrassing mistake at your next movie trivia session.

This as-yet-untitled Spain-set film marks the first time Tom Hanks (Forrest Gump) will be working with Anderson, and the same goes for Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey, The Wolf of Wall Street). But everyone else has been in the coterie of cast members Anderson frequently works with. Tilda Swinton (Moonrise Kingdom), Bill Murray (The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou), Adrien Brody (The Grand Budapest Hotel), and Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore) are all long-time collaborators of his. Even Homeland and Hitman: Agent 47 actor Rupert Friend has a role in the upcoming The French Dispatch.

As a fan of Johansson’s and most of Anderson’s movies, I’m excited to see how the two-time Oscar nominee fits into this new ensemble. Fingers crossed that some official details are revealed about the project soon.

*Neither actually shocking nor gasp-inducing