That Scarface reboot is still happening, and it’s found itself a surprising director. Luca Guadagnino, the filmmaker behind Call Me By Your Name and the Suspiria reboot, is set to take on the story that originated as a 1932 movie before being remade by Brian De Palma in 1983. Guadagnino inherits a script polished by none other than the Coen Brothers.

Variety says that Luca Guadagnino is directing the Scarface remake, and I have to say, that’s a bit surprising. Guadagnino isn’t exactly the person I’d picture helming this sort of project – and that’s what makes it exciting. Rather than go for someone obvious, Universal is turning to someone unexpected. The logic is sound: if you’re going to remake something so many people consider a classic you might as well try to do something new with it. I have no doubt that Guadagnino’s Scarface won’t simply recycle DePalma’s movie, just as Guadagnino’s Suspiria didn’t recycle Dario Argento’s original.

In 2017, it was reported that the Coen Brothers polished the script, and that seems to be the latest version that Guadagnino is working with. Other drafts were penned by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman, and Paul Attanasio. Variety says that Universal is turning to Guadagnino to “develop” the project, which suggests he might throw out all the other drafts and start fresh (although I’d love for him to work with the Coens).

Scarface began its life as a 1932 movie directed by Howard Hawks, based loosely on the life of Al Capone. But when most people hear the title Scarface they immediately think of Brian De Palma’s garish, violent, somewhat bloated crime epic from 1983, starring Al Pacino. Written by Oliver Stone, the ’83 Scarface remains iconic. It told the story of Tony Montana, a Cuban immigrant who starts off a small-time crook and soon becomes the head of a drug empire. It all ends badly, though, in an avalanche of cocaine and bullets.

A potential remake of the ’83 movie has been in the works since at least 2011, and at one point, Diego Luna was attached to star. Luna has since left the project, which means Guadagnino is going to have to find himself a new Scarface. Maybe he’ll give frequent collaborator Tilda Swinton the gig (this is a joke, but I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t watch that).