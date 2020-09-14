‘Scare Me’ Trailer: Want to Hear a Scary Story?

Cool weather has not yet swept across the country, but fall is nearly upon us. And as we approach Halloween, a new swath of horror movies await. One we’re particularly looking forward to is a horror comedy called Scare Me, which stars Josh Ruben and Aya Cash as two writers who find themselves cooped up in a cabin in the woods and decide to tell each other scary stories. Check out the newest trailer below.



Scare Me Trailer

I was really looking forward to watching Scare Me at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, but sadly, I was not able to work it into my schedule. Thankfully, the horror streaming service Shudder came along and scooped it up after the festival, so every Shudder subscriber will be able to watch it for themselves starting next month.

This marks the feature directorial debut of Josh Ruben, who also wrote and stars in the movie, and from the positive reviews I saw making the rounds earlier this year, he acquitted himself well behind the camera. You may recognize him from his work on CollegeHumor and Funny or Die shorts, and he stars opposite Aya Cash (You’re the Worst) and Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live).

Here’s the new poster for the film:

And here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

Fred (Josh Ruben, CollegeHumor), a frustrated copywriter, checks into a winter cabin to start his first novel. While jogging in the nearby woods, he meets Fanny (Aya Cash, You’re The Worst, The Boys), a successful and smug young horror author who fuels his insecurities. During a power outage, Fanny challenges Fred to tell a scary story. As a storm sets in, they pass the time spinning spooky tales fueled by the tensions between them, and Fred is forced to confront his ultimate fear: Fanny is the better storyteller. The stakes are raised when they’re visited by a horror fan (Chris Redd, Saturday Night Live) who delivers levity (and a pizza) to the proceedings. Writer-director Josh Ruben’s debut feature is a metafictional horror comedy about the pleasures and perils of storytelling and the genre’s power to exorcise social demons. SCARE ME is a clever and chilling hybrid of humor and horror that subverts the cabin-in-the-woods trope. Propelled by Cash and Ruben’s comedic chemistry, SCARE ME ventures into darker territory, drawing dread and pathos from the gender hostilities driving Fanny and Fred’s game of ghost stories.

Scare Me premieres on Shudder on October 1, 2020.