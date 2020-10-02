Scare Me, a new horror comedy which debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, is now streaming on the horror-centric streaming service Shudder. To celebrate the film’s streaming debut – and the fact that we’re finally just a few short weeks away from Halloween, which, as you know, is the spookiest movie-watching day of the year – we have an exclusive clip from the movie to share with you. Check it out below.

Scare Me Clip

Josh Ruben, who you may recognize from his College Humor videos, wrote, directed, and stars in Scare Me, playing Fred, an aspiring horror novelist who takes a trip into the secluded woods in an attempt to remove distractions and give himself an opportunity to write a book. As this clip reveals, he ends up coming face to face with successful horror author Fanny, played by Aya Cash, and jealous starts to creep into his psyche. When a power outage drives the two into the same cabin, they end up trying to scare each other by telling spooky stories…and things escalate from there.

The film earned strong reviews out of Sundance and currently has an 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, but a 100% audience score (just in case those metrics mean anything to you).

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

Fred (Josh Ruben, CollegeHumor), a frustrated copywriter, checks into a winter cabin to start his first novel. While jogging in the nearby woods, he meets Fanny (Aya Cash, “You’re The Worst” “The Boys”), a successful and smug young horror author who fuels his insecurities. During a power outage, Fanny challenges Fred to tell a scary story. As a storm sets in, they pass the time spinning spooky tales fueled by the tensions between them, and Fred is forced to confront his ultimate fear: Fanny is the better storyteller. The stakes are raised when they’re visited by a horror fan (Chris Redd, “Saturday Night Live”) who delivers levity (and a pizza) to the proceedings. Writer-director Josh Ruben’s debut feature is a metafictional horror comedy about the pleasures and perils of storytelling and the genre’s power to exorcise social demons. SCARE ME is a clever and chilling hybrid of humor and horror that subverts the cabin-in-the-woods trope. Propelled by Cash and Ruben’s comedic chemistry, SCARE ME ventures into darker territory, drawing dread and pathos from the gender hostilities driving Fanny and Fred’s game of ghost stories.

Scare Me is streaming right now on Shudder.