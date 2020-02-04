Last month, word started going around that Chris Rock‘s new Saw reboot title was (drumroll, please) Spiral: From the Book of Saw. The title came from Mongrel Media, a Canadian film distributor that handles titles for Sony Pictures Classics, Neon, A24, Amazon Studios, Saban Films, and IFC Films. That title was so…awkward that many assumed it was incorrect, or some sort of placeholder. But now it’s been confirmed: the new Saw movie really is titled Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

In case you haven’t heard (or seen), there’s a bootleg version of the new Saw trailer floating around out there. No, I’m not going to link to it, but I’m sure you can find it if you look hard enough. And if you don’t want to see a less-than-great quality version of the trailer, you can probably just wait around a bit, because the real HD version will probably be online sooner rather than later.

While we’re not going to show you the leak, we are going to tell you something we learned from it: a title. According to the trailer, the Saw reboot title is officially Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and…yikes, is that clumsy. This isn’t exactly new info – the title was already revealed via this Mongrel Media page. But the question remained – was this the real title, or some sort of working title that would get swapped-out later? Now we know.

I’m pretty sure I can guess exactly how this happened. Someone, somewhere, suggested the title simply be Spiral, and all things considered, that’s not such a bad idea. It’s fine. But then someone else – a producer, probably – said, “No, no, no. We need brand awareness. We need Saw in the title somewhere!” At which point everyone put their heads together and workshopped until they came up with Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

In the long-run, this really doesn’t matter. Because people are either going to just call this Saw, or “the new Saw movie”, or just Spiral. Still – yikes.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw, starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, and Marisol Nichols, spins into theaters May 15, 2020.