The Saw movies always ended with a big twist, but here’s a real-life twist I don’t think anyone saw coming. Chris Rock – yes, that Chris Rock – is set to star in and produce a new Saw reboot, with franchise filmmaker Darren Lynn Bousman returning to direct. Rock came up with the idea for the film himself, and despite his presence, this isn’t going to be a comedy. Instead, the actor has cooked up something “really intense and twisted.”

Ready for more Saw? Actually, let me amend that. Ready for more Saw from Chris Rock? Rock is a big fan of the franchise, and he’s ready to bring it back to life. “I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004,” said Rock (via BloodyDisgusting). “I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg wrote the script, based on an idea from Rock. “When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” said Joe Drake, Chairman of Saw studio Lionsgate. “Saw is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all-time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind bending and intense as all the previous Saw films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

Producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules added: “Chris wants to put his own spin on the Saw franchise in the way Eddie Murphy put a completely fresh perspective on buddy-cop films with 48 Hours. This new Saw going to be an event film in the making for horror fans. It will have all of the twists and turns and hardcore layers that our fans expect directed by one of the masters of the craft, Darren Lynn Bousman. We can’t wait to get started.” Bousman directed three of the Saw sequels – Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV.

The Saw franchise began in 2004, with the gritty, nasty first film from James Wan and Leigh Whannell. Saw was a hit, and immediately spawned a franchise, with a new film hitting theaters every Halloween up until 2010. The franchise lay dormant after that, but was revived in 2017 with Jigsaw. That was more of a direct sequel to the original franchise, whereas what Rock has cooked up sounds like a fresh start – everyone is calling it a “reimagining.”

Comedians have been making a killing in the horror genre lately. Jordan Peele has gone from comedy show actor to full-blown award-winning horror filmmaker. And Danny McBride co-wrote the highly successful Halloween sequel/reboot from last year. Now, Rock is getting in on that action.