Mark-Paul Gosselaar doesn’t just have the ability to freeze time, he has the ability to go back in time too. And he’s going back all the way to season 1 of Saved by the Bell for a new retrospective podcast about the classic ’90s sitcom in which Gosselaar starred for 4 seasons on NBC.

Gosselaar is revisiting all 16 episodes of season 1 of Saved by the Bell for a new retrospective podcast series “Zack to the Future,” in which he and Funny or Die’s “Zack Morris Is Trash” creator and narrator Dashiell Driscoll will break down each episode of the sitcom’s inaugural 1989 season. It will be Gosselaar’s first time watching Saved by the Bell since he shot his final scene for the sitcom more than two decades ago, Variety reports.

“Zack to the Future” is a weekly podcast that will analyze the show’s “iconic” moments and discuss “never-before-heard stories” from the set with featured guests. If a success, future seasons of “Zack to the Future” will cover the next three seasons of the original Saved by the Bell. Gosselaar said in a statement (via Variety):

“For years I have been asked by the dedicated fans of ‘Saved by the Bell’ to revisit the show. I couldn’t wrap my head around an idea that would keep the audience entertained and celebrate the beloved series we created over 30 years ago, mostly because I can’t remember a thing about making it, and I am thrilled to say I have found the answer.”

The pairing with Driscoll is a little surprising, as his Funny or Die series “Zack Morris is Trash” is dedicated to skewering the beloved NBC sitcom and its lead character, who the satirical YouTube series argues is a total and complete monster. Sounds like it might be a little awkward for Driscoll to do a podcast with the actor who plays that lead character, butD riscoll is a self-described Saved by the Bell superfan who is even writing for the show’s forthcoming revival set to debut on NBCUniversal’s Peacock later this year. Gosselaar will reprise his role as Zack on the revival alongside Saved by the Bell alums Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley.

“I’ve been told there are other TV shows besides ‘Saved by the Bell,’ and someday I hope to watch one of them — they sound fantastic,” Driscoll quipped. “But until then, I’m so excited to return to Bayside and introduce Mark-Paul Gosselaar to Zack Morris, and to do so with Cadence13.”

“Zack to the Future” is produced by Cadence13, a premium podcast company in Entercom’s podcast network. Season 1 of the podcast launches July 29, 2020, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Entercom’s Radio.com and other podcasting platforms.