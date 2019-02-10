This weekend brought one of those rare instances where the host of Saturday Night Live also doubles as musical guest. Chart-topping singer Halsey joined the ranks of Justin Timberlake, Paul Simon, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and more with her hosting debut this weekend, where she also performed two songs. Unfortunately, the show around her didn’t really let her break out too much as a commendable comedic presence, but the episode wasn’t entirely a wash either.

So let’s dive into the best and worst sketches of the Halsey hosted Saturday Night Live.

Black History Presentation

First up, the black cast members of Saturday Night Live took the time to give a heartfelt tribute to the long history of black performers who have been part of the legacy of the late night sketch show. It’s touching, relevant and passionate.

The Best

State Meeting – Virginia governor Ralph Northam is in hot water for an old yearbook photo where he appeared in blackface, and the state’s Attorney General Mark Herring also admitted to wearing blackface once too. So of course the state government needed to have a meeting to determine whether or not anyone in the administration had made the same mistake in the past, and boy, the results were not encouraging. But this presentation of totally clueless racism was absolutely hilarious.

Riverdale – Since this sketch was about Riverdale, right off the bat I was worried it would be something that didn’t register with me at all. But you can enjoy this sketch without knowing anything about The CW series, because the laughs come from a character who would have worked on any show needing an extra as a corpse. Pete Davidson does a fine job in this rare instance playing a character where he doesn’t break like he usually does. Furthermore, he’s hilarious as this over eager extra who knows way too much about how corpses behave in a morgue.

Parents Call – This is one of the sketches that really allowed Halsey to play a bit more of a character than just a normal woman, and she made for a solid suburban mom. But it’s Beck Bennett who steals the sketch as a loud, quickly frustrated father who had his legs shattered in a golf kart accident. Everyone has had a conversation with their parents like this from time to time, and it’s just nice to know you’re not alone. This one had some technical gaffes both from the cast and camera work, but it wasn’t enough to ruin this one for me.