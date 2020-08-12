Sarah Cooper, one of the few comedians who really knows how to successfully mock Donald Trump (by literally just lip-synching all the dumb, crazy shit he says), now has her own Netflix special. Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine will include “short interviews, sketches, and more shenanigans,” will be directed by Natasha Lyonne, executive produced by Maya Rudolph, and is set to premiere on the streaming service this fall.

How do you mock a man like Donald Trump? He’s already a walking, talking parody; a cruel, gaseous, ignorant cretin who bullshits his way through life and somehow constantly comes out on top. Many have tried to parody Trump and his follies, and almost all have failed (just look at Alec Baldwin’s lame, uninspired Saturday Night Live impersonation, which we will hopefully be permanently free of very soon). But then came Sarah Cooper.

The writer and comedian took to TikTok, and also YouTube, with a rather ingenious idea to mock our current president: she simply used his own words against him. Cooper has recorded a series of videos in which she lip-syncs Trump’s own words, and the results have been pretty damn funny. Her fame has continued to steadily rise, with her videos being watched by tens of millions of people, including her “How to Medical” video, which has been viewed over 20 million times already.

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

As Cooper’s fame continued to rise, it seemed like it would only be a matter of time before it helped further her career. Sure enough, here comes Netflix, giving Cooper her own comedy special, Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine. Directed by Natasha Lyonne, with Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, and Lyonne executive producing through their production company Animal Pictures in addition to Cooper and Paula Pell, the show is described as “a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects. Sarah will be joined by a fantastic array of special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans.” Any press release that contains the word “shenanigans” has my attention.

Cooper’s other credits include the CBS ALL ACCESS pilot Old News, produced by Stephen Colbert, and the books 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings and How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.