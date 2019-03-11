Anyone order their meal of human flesh with a dose of existential crises? Because that’s what’s on tap for Santa Clarita Diet season 3, which follows husband and undead wife, Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore), as they consider making the most eternal vow of all: turning Joel into a zombie. It’s just the latest bump in the suburban couple’s marriage as they navigate Sheila’s undead cravings and the arrival of a Hitler sympathizer next door in the hit Netflix series.

Santa Clarita Diet Season 3 Trailer

Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore are taking renewing their vows to a whole other level, as the couple learn in Santa Clarita Diet season 3 that Sheila’s zombie condition can be transferred to her loving husband. But as they ponder whether to take their vows of “til death do us part” literally, they have to contend with the Nazi next door, potential zombie hunters after Sheila, as well as the the family’s “mutant spider ball,” who isn’t feeling too well. You know, normal issues for a dysfunctional family living in the L.A. suburbs of Santa Clarita.

Netflix’s hit supernatural horror comedy created by Victor Fresco (Better Off Ted) returns this month, with Skyler Gisondo also appearing as the family’s awkward neighbor, and Liv Hewson as Joel and Sheila’s daughter, Abby. The second season featured guest appearances from Nathan Fillion, Joel McHale, Andy Richter, Maggie Lawson, and Natalie Morales.

Here is the synopsis for Santa Clarita Diet:

In Santa Clarita Diet, Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way.

Santa Clarita Diet returns for a 10-episode third season on March 29, 2019.