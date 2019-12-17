A24 has carved out a brand releasing weird, unconventional horror movies that casual horror moviegoers don’t quite get, but horror fans go gaga over. And they’re at it again with Saint Maud, a highly disturbing slow burn that’s going to stick with you long after the credits have rolled. The Ross Glass-directed feature follows a disturbed young woman (Morfydd Clark) who works as a hospice nurse. Watch the Saint Maud trailer below.

Saint Maud Trailer

In Saint Maud, “Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.” I saw Saint Maud at Fantastic Fest, and it completely blew me away. As I wrote at the time:

But it’s not terrifying in the traditional sense. The scares here are not the type that inspire A+ CinemaScores. Instead, with her remarkably assured feature debut, writer-director Rose Glass has crafted a story where darkness is closing in – inescapable darkness disguised as light. Morfydd Clark, turning in a mannered, hypnotic performance, is Maud. She works as a private nurse, and through conversations and quick, unexplained flashbacks it becomes clear that something terrible happened in Maud’s past.

Saint Maud takes its time, but builds up a significant amount of dread in the process. It’s so unrelentingly creepy and unnerving that you’re going to find yourself on the edge of your seat as Maud’s story unfolds. Best of all, the movie never overstays its welcome, clocking in at a tight 83 minutes. If you’re the type of horror fan who only cares about jump-scares, Saint Maud probably won’t work for you. But if you thrive on cold, bleak, harrowing nightmares, you’re going to dig this.

In addition to Morfydd Clark, Saint Maud stars Jennifer Ehle, Lily Knight, Lily Frazer, Turlough Convery, Rosie Sansom, Marcus Hufton, Carl Prekopp, and Noa Bodner. The film opens in limited release March 27, 2020, with an expansion to follow.