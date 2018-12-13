Is a character from Star Wars Rebels going to pop up in the upcoming live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian? That’s the latest unconfirmed rumor. Word on the intergalactic street is that the helmet of Sabine Wren, a dropout of the Imperial Academy and a former bounty hunter who appeared on Rebels, is being used in The Mandalorian in some capacity. For now, this is all we really know. But this is Star Wars related, and we’re a film site, which means we have to speculate about it. Sorry, I don’t make the rules.

Sabine Wren!

I pride myself on being honest, so let me get this out of the way: I’ve never watched Star Wars Rebels, so up until today, I’ve never heard of Sabine Wren. But the character was very popular on the animated Rebels, and while that series has ended, Star Wars fans still hold it in their hearts. On Rebels, Sabine was “a 16-year-old Mandalorian graffiti artist, Imperial Academy dropout and a former bounty hunter with expert knowledge of weapons and explosives.” Mandalorians are, of course, people of the planet Mandalore – where everyone’s favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett hails from.

As you probably know by now, a Mandalorian plays a big part in the upcoming Disney+ series The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, and Werner Herzog (yes, that Werner Herzog). Pascal is playing a lone Mandalorian gun fighter on the outskirts of the galaxy, with the series set “after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.”

Beyond that, we don’t know a heck of a lot about the show. But a new rumor suggests that Sabine Wren might be popping up. Making Star Wars has previously revealed that The Mandalorian is using “cutting edge technology to bring the cost of rendering real time visual effects down exponentially.” Now they’re reporting that same technology has been used to create a replica of Sabine Wren’s helmet from Rebels. Making Star Wars goes on to speculate that Gina Carano could be playing the character – she was 16 in Rebels, but The Mandalorian is set years after that. Again, this is all just speculation. The only thing we can say for sure is that at some point in the series, a helmet matching Sabine Wren’s pops-up.

This could mean several things. For one – and forgive me for being a party pooper – this could be incorrect. Many of the Mandalorian-style helmets look the same, or at least very similar, and there’s a chance this only looks like Sabine Wren’s helmet. Then again, Sabine’s helmet had some very distinct markings, so it would be easy to spot. Another possibility: the helmet is just being used in the show as a fun easter egg for Rebels fans, and the character isn’t actually appearing. But of course, Sabine Wren really could be in the series. But wouldn’t that then make the title of the show, and the basic premise, flawed? The show is supposed to be about a lone Mandalorian, and we know Pedro Pascal is playing that character. If Sabine Wren is in the show, that means there’s more than one Mandalorian. Am I being too literal here? I don’t know, you tell me.

No premiere date has been set yet for The Mandalorian, but Disney+ is expected to launch in late 2019.