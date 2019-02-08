The Russo brothers are steering the ship for one of the biggest blockbuster franchises in the world, which means there’s little room for mistakes. But Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed last year’s Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming follow-up Avengers: Endgame, revealed that they have at least one thing they would change. And no, it’s not the emotional trauma that they dealt us with the end of Infinity War.

In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, the Russo brothers reveal the one thing they regret for how they approached Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame:

“We wouldn’t shoot them back-to-back. I think the challenge for all of us was finding the balance between the two films. Because each film is so complex on its own that sometimes considering both of them was a bit overwhelming. So we looked for opportunities in the process to separate the two so that our brains could be fully focused on the narrative. While the films have a connection, as the Marvel films do, they are distinct stories.”

Before Avengers: Endgame received its title, the film was touted as the second part of Avengers: Infinity War, before the Russo brothers came out to say that both movies are very separate entities. And that remains the case, despite the big cliffhanger ending that Infinity War left us on last year. And while the short year-long wait makes it easier for us to get over the emotional trauma that the ending inflicted on us, the one Russo brothers Avengers regret was not being able to take more time with Infinity War. It would have been a longer wait, but it seems the Russo’s weren’t fond of that rushed back-to-back filming process.

The Avengers: Infinity War visual effects supervisor, Dan Deleeuw, keenly felt the Russo’s struggle of juggling two films at once. “It was interesting because you’re full in post while you’re still shooting the first movie,” Deleeuw told CinemaBlend. “And then it’s… your brain’s split. Usually you can hold a movie in your head. But now you’re having to hold two movies in your head. And it’s just kind of this schizophrenia thing that starts happening every once in a while.”

Hopefully, that sentiment won’t come across in the film itself. But we’ll have to see if Avengers: Endgame will stand on its own when it opens in theaters on April 26, 2019.