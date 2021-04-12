At long last, the worlds of Chappie and Russian Doll will collide as Chappie himself, actor Sharlto Copley, has joined the cast of Russian Doll season 2. We don’t know who Copley is playing just yet, but feel free to go ahead and assume he’s playing Chappie again until we have a definitive answer. Natasha Lyonne once again stars in the series, and while season 2 details aren’t available just yet, season 1 found Lyonne’s character caught in a Groundhog Day-like time loop on her birthday. Copley isn’t the only new addition to the show – it was previously reported that Schitt’s Creek‘s Annie Murphy is also on board as well.

The time loop storyline is in danger of becoming stale, but Russian Doll was a fantastic, inventive series that featured a killer lead performance from Lyonne. I’m not entirely sure we even need a second season since season 1 stood so well on its own, but I’m more than happy to watch Lyonne walk around NYC while chain-smoking cigarettes again. In addition to Barnett, season 1 also featured Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, and Elizabeth Ashley. It has yet to be officially announced who else from the first season is coming back, but I’ve seen set pics featuring Lyonne and Barnett, so it’s safe to assume the Alan character will be involved in season 2.

As for the addition of Copley, that’s certainly an unexpected choice. Copley is an actor who I would describe as interesting – sometimes he turns in a not-so-great performance, sometimes he’s pretty good, and other times, he’s so over-the-top and unhinged that you can’t help but get swept up in what he’s doing. And sometimes he’s Chappie. I’m curious to see who he is playing here and what kind of performance he’ll turn in.

Russian Doll was created by Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler. Filming is currently underway on season 2, with the expectation that it will arrive on Netflix sometime this summer.