Russell Crowe has had his brush with horror with the critical and commercial catastrophe that was The Mummy (RIP Dark Universe), and is now teaming up with Scream writer and producer Kevin Williamson to star in a very meta supernatural thriller. Crowe will star in a new movie as a troubled actor who begins to experience real-life horrors while shooting a horror film — a fun meta twist on the genre that appropriately comes from the screenwriter that created one of the most meta horror franchises ever.

Deadline reports that Crowe has teamed up with Scream writer and producer Kevin Williamson for a yet-untitled supernatural thriller under Miramax as a part of Williamson’s ongoing deal with the studio to produce more genre content. Here’s the synopsis for this original thriller:

Crowe will play a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a horror film. His estranged daughter wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play.

Crowe has a long and lauded career, yet it is one that has never included horror. The closest would be 2017’s The Mummy, which was a horror show in many senses of the phrase — bombing at the box office and effectively killing the Dark Universe in which Crowe would’ve played a key part. But it seems like Crowe has gotten a taste for the genre with his new thriller, which will be helmed by first-time directors Joshua John Miller and M.A. Fortin, who also wrote the script. Miller and Fortin are best known for yet another meta-horror movie, The Final Girls, which followed a group of young people as they were transported into an ’80s slasher movie. While The Final Girls was a bit more tongue-in-cheek, it seems the Russell Crowe thriller will be more of a serious affair, though it will similarly be “about the genre,” Williamson said in a statement.

Williamson added that he is “so excited to work with Russell, one of the greatest actors of our time…Fortin and Miller have such a fresh vision for this film, we know that together they will create something terrifying and memorable.”

Outerbanks’ Ben Fast will also produce this yet-untitled thriller, along with Miramax’s Bill Block. Here’s the trailer for Fortin and Miller’s The Final Girls: