RuPaul is a reality TV sensation thanks to his own competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race. It should come as no surprise that RuPaul brought some of his trademark style and sass to Saturday Night Live in his hosting debut. Unfortunately, it was somewhat hindered by messy direction and poor timing throughout the episode. Thankfully, it didn’t keep a couple sketches from standing out and bringing some big laughs, even if most of the episode was middling to perplexing.

Let’s run through the best and worst sketches from the RuPaul hosted Saturday Night Live.

The Best

The Library – You learn something everyday, and in this case, this sketch informed me that “reading” the act of pointing out a flaw in someone else in the LGBTQ community. So having RuPaul being a guest at a public library where he “reads” children’s books is a hilarious premise. RuPaul makes fun of children’s staples like Eloise, Corduroy, Madeline, Harriet the Spy, and many more, and it’s exactly the kind of thing I hoped to see from RuPaul during SNL.

Boop It – I absolutely love when commercial parodies take a weird turn. This one for a toy similar to Bop It finds a father trying to have fun with their kids, but he’s a little frustrating when he’s not very good at it. He feels like he has something to prove, and we soon find out why when the kids’ mother comes to pick them up after their weekend visit. It’s a darker turn than you might have expected, but that’s what makes it so funny.