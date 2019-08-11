It feels like there are almost as many movies about drug trafficking as there are drugs on the streets, and one more is getting ready to hit theaters and VOD. But Running with the Devil is a little more special than your average crime thriller, because it stars Nicolas Cage and Laurence Fisburne as two pieces of a big drug trafficking organization that is on the verge of being torn apart. This is the kind of movie where characters are known only as The Boss, The Cook and The Man. Watch the Running with the Devil trailer below for a taste of the product.

Running with the Devil Trailer

Nicolas Cage appears to be tapping into his own Breaking Bad here as The Cook, one of the most trusted henchman of The Boss (Barry Pepper), who tasks him and another drug trafficker called The Man (Laurence Fishburne, giving it everything he’s got) with auditing their cartel’s supply chain and figuring out where a big problem is in the company.

This looks like your standard, generic drug trafficking thriller with double crosses, law enforcement in pursuit, tense face-offs, and lots of big personalities just waiting to be taken down by this seedy criminal business. But again, it’s the presence of Nicolas Cage and Laurence Fishburne who make this feel like it could at least be mildly entertaining. You never know what those two are going to give you.

The rest of the cast includes Adam Goldberg (Saving Private Ryan), Leslie Bibb (Iron Man), Clifton Collins Jr. (Traffic), Peter Facinelli (Twilight), Natalia Reyes (Terminator: Dark Fate) and Cole Hauser (2 Fast 2 Furious), in a movie written and directed by Jason Cabell.

When a cocaine shipment is compromised to the dismay of a drug cartel’s CEO, known simply as The Boss, he orders his most trusted henchman, The Cook, and his partner, another master drug trafficker known as The Man, on a dangerous journey to audit the company’s supply chain. As the drugs make their perilous trek across international borders, past gangsters, refiners, and couriers, they are also being tracked by Federal Agents. When The Cook realizes where the network is breaking down, it may be too late to keep the cartel satisfied.

Running with the Devil arrives in theaters and on VOD on September 20, 2019.