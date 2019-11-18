Runaways, the teen-centric superhero series that’s been chugging along on Hulu since 2017, is coming to an end – but there are still ten new episodes left. Hulu just dropped the trailer for the show’s upcoming third and final season, and while much of it looks pretty dour, at least Elizabeth Hurley seems to be having an absolute blast playing the evil sorceress Morgan le Fay.

Marvel’s Runaways Season 3 Trailer

I admittedly haven’t been watching Runaways, despite reading that it drastically improved after stumbling a bit in its first season. But as someone who hasn’t regularly watched any superhero shows since Smallville went off the air, I’m not the target demographic for this show. Despite the fact that this series fell under the control of Marvel Television’s Jeph Loeb and didn’t connect to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it still has a vibrant fan community who appreciates the show’s mixture of teen drama and superhero action. No judgment here – again, I watched all ten seasons of Smallville. I can relate.

From what I can gather, season 3 looks slightly darker than what’s come before, as the teen heroes face off against Morgan le Fay, the sorceress played by Elizabeth Hurley. I’ve been wondering where she’s been for the past few years, and it turns out she’s been starring on an E! series called The Royals, which has totally flown under my radar. But she looks like she’s having the time of her life as Morgan, a sorceress who studied under Merlin.

(On a semi-related note: Brian K. Vaughn, who co-created the Marvel comic on which Runaways is based, wrote a screenplay in 2008 called Roundtable that also features that character from the Arthurian legends as the script’s big bad.)

Here’s the official description of the new season:

The Runaways have left their homes (and evil parents) behind and now have to learn to live on their own. As they scavenge for food, search for shelter, and take care of one another, our kids begin to realize that, for better or worse, they’re stuck with each other. And it’s up to them to take down PRIDE once and for all. But someone sent a mysterious message to Jonah… Is there a mole in the Runaways? Meanwhile PRIDE is focused on finding their children, and Jonah has his own dangerous plan in mind.

All ten episodes of the third and final seasons of Runaways arrive on Hulu on Friday, December 13, 2019.