We’d all like to get away from it all right now, but…we can’t. But we can live vicariously through Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever, who drop everything to travel across the country in Run, a new HBO series from writer Vicky Jones and producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag). A new Run trailer gives us a better look at the series, and it looks fast-paced, funny, mysterious, and sexy. What more do you need?

Run Trailer

Written and produced by Vicky Jones, Run follows a woman who leaves her life behind when her ex-boyfriend shoots her a text message and reminds her of a pact they made back in college. Merritt Wever is Ruby Richardson, “who walks away from her ordinary life in the suburbs to revisit her past with her college boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Gleeson), with whom she made a pact 17 years prior that if either one of them texted the word “RUN” and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station and travel across America together.”

It’s a simple enough premise, and based on this trailer, Run is having a lot of fun with it. I’m really digging the chemistry between Wever and Gleeson, and I’m also enjoying how it looks like the story opens up to be more than meets the eye as it unfolds. And hey, producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge shows up here as “Laurel, a woman who Ruby and Billy meet on their journey.” Other cast members include Rich Sommer (Mad Men) as Laurence, Ruby’s husband; Tamara Podemski (Coroner) as police detective Babe Cloud and Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) as Fiona, Billy’s former PA.

Run debuts Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. It’ll also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms. Watch it, and pretend that you, too, are running away from all of this crazy crap going on right now.