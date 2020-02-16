Get ready to Run with a trailer for a new HBO series from executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson are college sweethearts who haven’t seen each other in over a decade – and that’s about to change. The duo made a pact 17 years ago to run away from whatever their lives may be if they sent each other a one-word text – a pact they now intend to honor.

Run Trailer

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator of Fleabag and Killing Eve, is a name that always gets my attention, and she’s serving as executive producer on Run, a new HBO series with an intriguing premise: Ruby Richardson (Meritt Wever) “walks away from her ordinary life in the suburbs to revisit her past with her college boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Domhnall Gleeson), with whom she made a pact 17 years prior that if either one of them texted the word ‘RUN’ and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station and travel across America together.”

The footage here looks both darkly funny and even a little mysterious, because it doesn’t give too much away. It’s like the Before trilogy meets The Commuter. This is the perfect way to sell a series. Wever (Marriage Story) and Gleeson (the Star Wars sequels) are both great, and I love the idea of them working together here with this scenario. The show il also feature Waller-Bridge as Laurel, a woman who Ruby and Billy meet on their journey; Rich Sommer as Laurence, Ruby’s husband; Tamara Podemski as police detective Babe Cloud (what a great name); and Archie Panjabi as Fiona, Billy’s former PA.

Waller-Bridge is executive producing with Vicky Jones, who directed the stage production of Fleabag, and also served as a writer on Killing Eve. Jones serves as a writer on this series. Emily Leo and Kate Dennis are also executive-producing, with Dennis directing the first episode. Run debuts on HBO on April 12.