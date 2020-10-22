Sarah Paulson, who’s been in the spotlight recently after putting her own spin on the iconic character of Nurse Ratched in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix prequel series Ratched, is about to make a splash on another streaming platform.

Hulu has released the latest trailer for Run, a new thriller from Searching director Aneesh Chaganty in which Paulson plays a potentially deranged mother who seems to be gaslighting her wheelchair-bound daughter. If you like movies like Misery, you should absolutely put Run on your radar. Check out the intense new trailer below.



Run Trailer

Newcomer Kiera Allen plays Chloe Sherman, a straight-A student in a wheelchair who is constantly watched over by her mother, Diane (Paulson). Chloe’s life is tough: she has asthma, diabetes, arrhythmia, and hemochromatosis, in addition to being paralyzed. As a result, her life is extremely contained – she has very little physical contact with the outside world, and her mother is basically the only source of help she can consistently rely on. But Chloe makes a discovery that changes things, and as this trailer reveals, it looks like she doesn’t like what she learns.

I’m not a parent, but I can sympathize with the hesitation to set your child loose in a wildly unpredictable world for the first time. But it looks like Paulson’s character is having some extra trouble with that idea, and Chaganty and co-writer Sev Ohanian seem to be imbuing this story with a bit of a prison break element as they ramp up the tension. Considering how excellent Searching was, I can’t wait to check this out.

Here’s the official synopsis:

They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.

Run was originally set up as a Lionsgate movie and was planning to make its theatrical debut back in May of this year in time for Mother’s Day. Thanks to the coronavirus, that didn’t happen, and Lionsgate sold the film to Hulu, who will release it on the streaming platform on November 20, 2020.