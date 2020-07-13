Domnhall Gleeson and Merritt Wever‘s journey is coming to an end. HBO has canceled the Vicky Jones-created series Run after one season, nixing the second season that had been in discussions for the past month and a half.

Deadline reports that HBO is getting off the Run train, canceling the romantic thriller after one season. The network will not be going forward with a proposed second season following “lengthy back-and-forth discussions” which had taken place since the series wrapped its seven-episode first season a month and a half ago. Discussions included possibly moving production to Los Angeles.

“After exploring potential ways of continuing Ruby and Billy’s journey, together with showrunner Vicky Jones, we have come to the decision that we will not be moving forward with a second season of Run,” HBO said in a statement.

Developed, executive produced, and written by Jones, Run followed Billy (Gleeson) and Ruby (Wever), two old flames who decide to fulfill a pact they made when they were young, to take a journey across the U.S. and escape their mundane existences. Run was also executive produced by Emmy-winning Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jones’ longtime creative partner who helped boost awareness of the series with her involvement both behind the camera and in front, appearing in a recurring role in the first season, which she likely would not have reprised in the now-axed second season. Other cast members include Rich Sommer (Mad Men) as Laurence, Ruby’s husband; Tamara Podemski (Coroner) as police detective Babe Cloud and Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) as Fiona, Billy’s former PA.

The series was met with raves for its unique premise and the smoldering chemistry between its two leads, Gleeson and Wever, including our review from /Film’s Chris Evangelista, who wrote, “HBO’s smart, funny, and sexy dark comedy series…lives and dies by the chemistry of its leads.” However, the season ended on a cliffhanger which frustrated fans, though a second season could have potentially allayed those frustrations. Unfortunately, it seems like viewers won’t get the resolution to Run they were promised.

“We would love, love, love to keep going and keep running. I certainly have a thousand ideas,” Jones told Deadline after the season 1 finale aired. “It’s called Run, and so the show has forward momentum. We can’t just sit still in the story.”

Unfortunately, this seems like it looks like the station where Run will get off, leaving a bright, but unfulfilled legacy behind.