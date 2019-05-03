Over at The Late Late Show, host James Corden likes to have fun with the guests. And when you have two willing participants as Long Shot stars Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron, then you get a new edition of Role Call where the two stars reenact 20 different beloved romantic comedies, ranging from the classic When Harry Met Sally to the more recent Love, Simon. And they even manage to sneak Knocked Up in there for a good laugh.

There are some really funny moments in here, including Seth Rogen kneeling down a little bit when he takes Tom Cruise’s titular role in Jerry Maguire.

However, when it comes to the British romantic comedies, James Corden steps in, doing his best charmingly befuddled Hugh Grant for both Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral. Oh, and he’s still Hugh Grant by the time Bridget Jones’ Diary comes along, and Seth Rogen steps in as Colin Firth.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a romantic comedy role call without the likes of Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, which Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen get to play twice for You’ve Got Mail and Sleepless in Seattle. Apparently Joe vs the Volcano wasn’t good enough to make it in this line-up.

Even though most of the romantic comedies go by quickly, the iconic When Harry Met Sally deli moment gets played up extensively, as it should. It lasts almost as long as the sex scene between Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen in Long Shot, which apparently results in the former coming to climax in about 90 seconds.

They do take some liberties with a few scenes. For example, they’ve compressed the moment from There’s Something About Mary where Cameron Diaz takes “hair gel” hanging from Ben Stiller’s ear and put it in the same bar scene where the audience gets to see her wild new hairdo because of it.

Once Knocked Up comes around, James Corden is a little disappointed that Rogen is going to play his own character, especially since he’s got the actor’s trademark laugh down. But then we get to see Rogen do Corden’s impression of himself, playing his own character. So there’s your daily nosebleed.

Personally, the best moment for me comes when Seth Rogen and James Corden do equally awesomely bad impressions of Keanu Reeves and Jack Nicholson for Something’s Gotta Give, a romantic comedy that isn’t exactly classic, but was probably included just so they could do those impressions.

Maybe one day Long Shot will get the same treatment as these romantic comedies, but until then, see it in theaters now.

If you’d like to see some more Role Call fun, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Cruise, Matt Damon, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Julia Roberts have all done their careers in a truncated period of time, so check them out.