Martin Scorsese already delivered an impressive documentary about folk singer Bob Dylan with No Direction Home. That film is a three and a half hour chronicle of Dylan’s life between his arrival in New York in January 1961 and his “retirement” from touring following his motorcycle accident in July 1966. Now the director has dug back into Bob Dylan’s life with a new documentary focusing on the 1975 tour known as Rolling Thunder Revue, and the first trailer has arrived from Netflix.

Rolling Thunder Revue Trailer

Much like No Direction Home, this latest documentary from Martin Scorsese focuses on a specific time in Bob Dylan’s life, which also paints a very different portrait of America than the previous doc. Here’s how the official synopsis describes the documentary coming later this month:

Setting out across a 1975 America exhausted politically, economically and socially, a busload of musicians—assembled by Bob Dylan—hits the road in search of new creative horizons. The resulting tour, the Rolling Thunder Revue, would reveal a Dylan rarely seen: playful, mask-wearing, intense, expansive, rejuvenated. Masterfully capturing both an icon and a nation in transition, director Martin Scorsese tells the tale using footage that was abandoned for decades, now gorgeously restored, taking viewers into the heart of a freewheeling, electrifying musical gamble. Inspired by Dylan’s own restless spirit, Scorsese performs some breathtaking sleight of hand, summoning nostalgic fantasists, boxers, magicians, starlets and testifiers of all stripes, and exploding the boundaries of what makes a conventional documentary.

What makes this documentary even more of a must-see is that Bob Dylan himself is among the film’s talking heads, delivering his first on-camera interview in 10 years. He’s also joined by Joan Baez, Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, Sam Shepard, Allen Ginsberg, Sharon Stone, and more. And knowing how well Martin Scorsese handled Dylan in the past, this is bound to be a fascinating and eye-opening look at the performer’s life.

Just before the documentary hits Netflix on June 12, you’ll be able to find every single one of Bob Dylan’s performances from the film in the forthcoming box set, Bob Dylan – Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings. The comprehensive anthology of music from the tour will be released on June 7 as a companion piece to the movie with 148 tracks spread across 14 CDs, including all five of Dylan’s full sets that were professionally recorded during the tour. So it sounds like this month is good for Bob Dylan fans.