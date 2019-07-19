A couple of weeks ago, I had the immense pleasure of attending a Rolling Roadshow screening of Red Headed Stranger at Willie Nelson’s ranch in Luck, Texas. If you’ve never experienced a Rolling Roadshow event, you’re missing out. It’s a one-of-a-kind outdoor cinematic experience that’s a hell of a lot of fun.

This time, Alamo Drafthouse’s Rolling Roadshow is teaming up with Austin Food and Wine Alliance for two outdoor events featuring screenings of Tombstone and Top Gun, and star Val Kilmer himself will also be in attendance each night.

On Saturday, August 31, a special screening of Tombstone, the 1993 Western featuring Kilmer’s iconic portrayal of gunslinger Doc Holliday, will play outdoors at Lorraine Ghost Town. Then on Sunday, September 1, Kilmer will also be at Camp Mabry for an outdoor screening of one of the most popular action and bromance films of all time, Top Gun. Tickets to both events are on sale now at rollingroadshow.com with a very limited number of meet-and-greet VIP tickets available.

If you’re in the Austin area, these are two events you don’t want to miss! Specific details from the press release are mentioned below:

As Austin’s premier culinary nonprofit, AFWA is dedicated to fostering awareness and innovation in the Central Texas food and beverage community. Proceeds from the Rolling Roadshows will support the Alliance’s vibrant grant program for chefs, farmers, artisan producers, and nonprofits by funding projects focused on culinary innovation. Since 2012, AFWA has awarded $252,500 in grants to fund local culinary projects. Both events will be full-fledged Movie Parties put on by Alamo Drafthouse, featuring props, pre-movie games, and much, much more. Each event will also have food trucks and full bars on hand.

TOMBSTONE

August 31, 2019 at 5:30pm

Lorraine Ghost Town

14219 Littig Rd

Manor, TX 78653

The sauciest gunslinger in history is moseying into Austin for a weekend of once-in-a-lifetime screenings you won’t want to miss. Doc Holliday himself, Val Kilmer, will join us at the J. Lorraine Ghost Town on Saturday 8/31 for a fun-filled tribute to the most quotable Western ever made, TOMBSTONE. We’ll have casino games set up in the saloon, as well as cap guns available for you to help take down the Red Sashes during the film.

TOP GUN

September 1, 2019 at 5:30pm

Camp Mabry

2200 W 35th St

Austin, TX 78703

The ultimate wingman is jetting into Austin for a weekend of once-in-a-lifetime screenings you won’t want to miss. Val Kilmer will join us on Sunday 9/1 at Camp Mabry for a screening of the high-flying ‘80s classic TOP GUN. We’ll have a bunch of fun activities set up before the screening to help all you Mavericks and Gooses (Geese?) satisfy your need for speed. So take the highway (MoPac) to the danger zone (Camp Mabry) and join us for an adrenaline-fueled evening with one of Hollywood’s greatest stars.