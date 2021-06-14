If you loved Rogue One: A Star Wars Story but missed out on picking up Hasbro’s line of Star Wars Black Series action figures a inspired by the movie, we have good news. Thanks to photoreal sculpting technology, Hasbro has been re-releasing updated versions of Star Wars Black Series figures with head sculpts that much more closely resemble the actors from the movies. The latest round is a refreshed wave of Rogue One Star Wars Black Series action figures, including some characters who never made it to shelves the first time.

Rogue One Star Wars Black Series Action Figures

Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), K-2S0 (voiced by Alan Tudyk), Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen), and Baze Malbus (Jiang Wen) are all returning to shelves, and they’ll be joined by Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed) this time.

If you can’t see how much better these face sculpts are than the Rogue One figures that were released in the Black Series line the first time around, here’s a point of comparison:

Look at how much more detail is included on the face. Even the paint job on the rest of the figure looks significantly improved from the original Black Series figures that accompanied the release of Rogue One.

You can pre-order all of the figures above at Amazon right now for $22.99 and they’ll ship on December 31. You can also order them from Hasbro Pulse, where they’ll apparently arrive sooner with a shipping date of November 1.

Rogue One Star Wars Black Series Target Exclusives

Along with the re-released figures, a couple new characters are coming to shelves as well. Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) and Rebel pilot Antoc Merrick (Ben Daniels) will be sent to shelves for the first time. However, if you want to pick up these figures, the only place you’ll be able to get them is at Target stores for $22.99 each.

Now the only action figure that we’d really like to see join the Black Series that hasn’t been released yet would be Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera.