After the success of The Mandalorian, the Cassian Andor streaming series might be the next Star Wars series we see on Disney+. Alan Tudyk said his droid character K-2SO might appear in the series back in February 2019.

This weekend, Tudyk was on a Television Critics Association panel for his upcoming Syfy series Resident Alien. After the panel, Tudyk spoke with reporters further and answered a few questions about his potential return as K-2SO.

Playing K-2SO again will be like riding a bike

K-2SO was a performance capture role for Tudyk. Now that he’s gotten the physicality of K-2SO down, he won’t have to relearn anything…including performing the entire role while wearing stilts:

“By the time I was done, I never took ‘em off. I used to put them on, take them off, put them on, take them off throughout the day,” Tudyk said. “By the end, I was like don’t even take them off. I like being tall and there isn’t anything I can’t do in them.”

Now we’re picturing Alan Tudyk going to the bathroom on stilts.

What brought Alan Tudyk back

In November 2018, Disney announced a Cassian Andor streaming series for Disney+ with Diego Luna reprising his role from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. A year later, they confirmed Tony Gilroy to write and direct. Gilroy co-wrote Rogue One and directed its reshoots.

Tudyk couldn’t say when he expects to go back to filming, but he did say why it was an easy decision.

“Playing with Cassian, playing with Diego Luna and being in the world of Star Wars again,” Tudyk said. “Especially after seeing The Mandalorian and seeing what they can do with a series, how much fun it is to just go into smaller stories and tell stories that way.”

The Manadlorian got a lot of people excited about Disney+ Star Wars series. Could Cassian Andor and K-2SO find something as meme-worthy as Baby Yoda? That’s up to Gilroy to figure out.

Nobody but Alan Tudyk plays K-2SO

Tudyk insists on doing the performance capture for K-2SO. He said the producers already offered to have a double do the performance capture so he only has to do the voice, but Tudyk is all-in.

“I don’t want anybody else doing that,” Tudyk said. “It means a lot to me. They offered it but it’s not a voice over job for me. Because his face doesn’t move, that’s what you have is your body to show emotion. And because of Sonny [his character in I, Robot] and just because of theater, I’m trained. I studied that and it’s something I enjoy.”