K-2SO, one of the many fussy droids in the Star Wars universe, met an untimely end in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, along with pretty much every other character. But we may not have seen the last of him. There’s a Rogue One prequel series headed to Disney+, and according to Alan Tudyk, the actor who performed motion capture and voice work for K-2, the droid might pop up in some capacity.

Last year, word broke that Disney+, the upcoming Disney streaming service that hopes to give Netflix a run for its money, was developing a Rogue One prequel series focused on Cassian Andor, the character played by Diego Luna in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Luna is returning for the role, but it’s unclear if other Rogue One characters and actors will be popping up. But according to Alan Tudyk, there’s a good chance we’ll see his droid character K-2SO.

“It’s a prequel, so it is a prequel. I love those guys, I do. I love those guys,” Tudyk told ComicBook.com. “Diego Luna is one of my favorite people on the planet. I know what they’re doing, and it’s very exciting. We talked about it.”

Of course, “we’ve talked about it” isn’t the same as “I’m 100% definitely going to be in this show.” Still, the chances are good. The prequel series focuses on “the adventures of rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One… The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Luna said when the show was first announced. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

I liked the ideas of Rogue One, and the cast, but the film’s execution was severely lacking – likely due to the heavy reshoots that changed things drastically. That said, I wouldn’t mind returning to the world of that film with a much better story. Although personally, I’d rather have a show about Ben Mendelsohn’s Orson Krennic and his glorious cape.