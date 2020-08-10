Disney’s Rogue One prequel series cast just grew by one.

Adria Arjona, who recently played a key role in Michael Bay’s Netflix film 6 Underground, has been cast as one of the leads in the Disney+ prequel show about the daring exploits of Diego Luna’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character Cassian Andor.



Deadline broke the news about Arjona’s casting, but the outlet doesn’t have any details about the character she’ll play in the new show. However, /Film has heard that she might be playing Cassian Andor’s sister, a character who was never mentioned in Rogue One or, as far as I can tell, any of the other canonical stories Andor has appeared in thus far. Might she also be a member of the Resistance? And if so, could she have survived the events of Rogue One and still be alive to appear in future Star Wars-related projects down the line?

Arjona’s film and TV credits include 6 Underground, True Detective, The Belko Experiment, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and Triple Frontier. I’ve seen all of those movies, but honestly do not remember her characters from any of them – which is more of a diss to the writing of those projects than Arjona’s abilities as a performer. Here’s hoping she’s actually given something significant to work with this time.

The Skywalker saga came to a divisive end last year, and the future of the Star Wars film franchise is still extremely mysterious. But in the wake of The Mandalorian‘s success (it just received a ton of Emmy nominations a few days ago), Disney is putting lots of focus on getting more Star Wars TV projects off the ground at Disney+. And with the future of movie theaters in question due to the pandemic, it seems like a safe bet that Disney is going to be making lots of Star Wars projects for the small screen – and we all know how much Disney loves a safe bet.

The Americans‘ Stephen Schiff has been hired as the showrunner of this Cassian Andor series, which has been described as a spy thriller set in the early days of the Rebellion, before Jyn Erso and the gang led the charge to steal the Death Star plans in Rogue One. Bourne veteran Tony Gilroy, who was famously brought in to clean up the “mess” of the Rogue One movie, is stepping back into this corner of a galaxy far, far away to write the pilot and direct multiple episodes. Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, and Kyle Soller are also attached to star in the show, and Alan Tudyk will return to reprise his role as Cassian’s droid buddy K-2SO.